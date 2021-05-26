"Everybody knows it" - Charles Oliveira admits that Conor McGregor winning at UFC 264 would be a good outcome for him

Charles Oliveira's long and arduous road to the UFC title has brought him to the cusp of earning the biggest payday of his career. The champ will defend his belt against the winner of the upcoming Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight. Oliveira admitted that a win for the Irishman would be a favorable outcome for him from a financial standpoint.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira was asked to share his thoughts on the financial ramifications of fighting Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Do Bronx admitted that the Conor McGregor fight would ensure a far greater payday.

"Yes, absolutely. Everybody knows it. Anyone that fights Conor gets more money in the end, but I’ve never fought in the UFC thinking about money. I’ve always thought about fighting and making things happen and I won’t change my head now," said Oliveira.

Charles Oliveria (31-8-1NC MMA, 19-8-1NC UFC) became the UFC lightweight champion by defeating former two-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at UFC 262 on May 15.

The title fight was booked after No.1-ranked Dustin Poirier chose to complete the trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira doesn't mind being the betting underdog against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

According to the early betting odds published by Aaron Bronsteter, Charles Oliveira opened as the underdog in potential fights against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The odds put the champ as a +155 underdog against Poirier (-180 favorite) and a +145 underdog against McGregor (-165 favorite).

Opening lightweight futures from @betonline_ag:



Poirier -180

Oliveira +155



McGregor -165

Oliveira +145 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

Before getting the finish at UFC 262, Oliveira was visibly hurt by Michael Chandler's strikes. Both Poirier and McGregor have lethal finishing instincts, which could be the reason behind Oliveira's underdog status against both fighters.

While talking about the betting odds, Charles Oliveria stated that they would not make a difference. The lightweight champion stated that the fighter with better strategy and preparation will win every single time, irrespective of what the betting odds project.

"No, that makes me happy. I like being the underdog. I go there and prove it," said Charles Oliveira."I’ll tell you this, being the underdog or “the man of the hour” makes no difference to me. What matters is what you can do in there. Every time you get in there is 50-50 and whoever has the best strategy and is better prepared will win."

