"Everyone wants you to get better and back in the octagon, healthy and ready to fight" - Wholesome fans send their love to Tom Aspinall after he posts an image of him in a wheelchair

MMA fans have rallied to support heavyweight Tom Aspinall after the fighter posted an image of him in a wheelchair on the day of his surgery.

British fight fans were left heartbroken by the main event of UFC Fight Night London last month. Aspinall stepped into the octagon against Curtis Blaydes in what was the biggest fight of his career. The bout looked set to be a barnburner, but after just 15 seconds, 'Two Pints' collapsed to the ground, holding his knee and screaming in agony.

The bout was waved off by doctors and Blaydes was handed a TKO victory.

The 29-year-old confirmed he was having surgery for a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some damage to his ACL.

Fans have sent messages of support and encouragement to the British prospect, with many hoping he'll return to the octagon better than ever:

"Everyone wants you to get better and back in the octagon, healthy and ready to fight."

StinkyMoko @MokoStinky @AspinallMMA Everyone wants you to get better and back in the octagon, healthy and ready to fight. @AspinallMMA Everyone wants you to get better and back in the octagon, healthy and ready to fight.

Another fan shared their own experience with ACL injuries, stating that Aspinall's doesn't sound too serious:

"The only thing I question with what Tom said was about damaging the ACL. Having had both ACL’s snap, that’s basically what happens, they snap, they don’t really tear, they get to the point of no return and snap. I’m thinking MCL and meniscus(cartlidge). He’ll be back soon."

Ncc415 @Porkyboxster @AspinallMMA The only thing I question with what Tom said was about damaging the ACL. Having had both ACL’s snap, that’s basically what happens, they snap, they don’t really tear, they get to the point of no return and snap. I’m thinking MCL and meniscus(cartlidge). He’ll be back soon,🤞 @AspinallMMA The only thing I question with what Tom said was about damaging the ACL. Having had both ACL’s snap, that’s basically what happens, they snap, they don’t really tear, they get to the point of no return and snap. I’m thinking MCL and meniscus(cartlidge). He’ll be back soon,🤞👍

Check out the other messages of support from fans below:

Celli (XDiNKeD) Taylor @XDiNKeD @AspinallMMA Get well & fit again soon Tom, I hope you have a quick speedy recovery. Im from Wigan and I was looking forward to seeing u in action but unforunately these things happen when you put your body on the line. I hope u both get to run it bk once you are fully healthy and fit again? @AspinallMMA Get well & fit again soon Tom, I hope you have a quick speedy recovery. Im from Wigan and I was looking forward to seeing u in action but unforunately these things happen when you put your body on the line. I hope u both get to run it bk once you are fully healthy and fit again?

stevielfc76 @StevenNolan1 @AspinallMMA Get well soon Tom listen to the experts and you'll be right. Just try and ignore the Twitter medics though, according to them you're either having a week off or a leg off 🤣 @AspinallMMA Get well soon Tom listen to the experts and you'll be right. Just try and ignore the Twitter medics though, according to them you're either having a week off or a leg off 🤣

Panda Kong @FatherPanda27 @AspinallMMA Ay bro dw youll still be at the top someday.... Just might need wheelchair accessible for now @AspinallMMA Ay bro dw youll still be at the top someday.... Just might need wheelchair accessible for now 😂

Dean Fitzgerald @D_M_F_LFC

Chin up, work hard straight away, because that op is butchery!

The screw is permanently pertruding my shin now, they’ve no answers how that may of happened.



Onwards and upwards… @AspinallMMA Been there lad.Chin up, work hard straight away, because that op is butchery!The screw is permanently pertruding my shin now, they’ve no answers how that may of happened.Onwards and upwards… @AspinallMMA Been there lad. Chin up, work hard straight away, because that op is butchery! The screw is permanently pertruding my shin now, they’ve no answers how that may of happened. Onwards and upwards…

Jon ♈️ @Jon_The1

Back on your feet.

Back in the Octogon where you belong. @AspinallMMA Go on lad.Back on your feet.Back in the Octogon where you belong. @AspinallMMA Go on lad.Back on your feet.Back in the Octogon where you belong.👊👊👊👊👊

Massinissa Oukaci @MassinissaOuka2 @AspinallMMA Speedy recovery, looking forward to watch your exciting fights and hopefully fight for titles. @AspinallMMA Speedy recovery, looking forward to watch your exciting fights and hopefully fight for titles.

Tyler @tylerwhite_21 @AspinallMMA Heal up! The comeback is about to be crazy @AspinallMMA Heal up! The comeback is about to be crazy🔥

Andy Ward @WidnesWardy cup of tea with your name on it mate @AspinallMMA Get well soon mate, see ya back at TS Boxing soon with with Big Rickycup of tea with your name on it mate @AspinallMMA Get well soon mate, see ya back at TS Boxing soon with with Big Ricky👍👍👊 cup of tea with your name on it mate☕️

Diflatte @diflatte_art @AspinallMMA That was a pretty horrific injury against Curtis, can't wait to see you fight again, wish ya the best recovery!!! @AspinallMMA That was a pretty horrific injury against Curtis, can't wait to see you fight again, wish ya the best recovery!!!

tom murrell @Foolaman



So many people believe in you boss @AspinallMMA 15 months from now Tom it'll be worth it allSo many people believe in you boss @AspinallMMA 15 months from now Tom it'll be worth it all So many people believe in you boss

Tom Aspinall admits heavyweight division talent is thin

Despite a tragic ending to his second main-event bout of the year, Tom Aspinall has been tipped to at the very least challenge for the heavyweight strap in the future.

The Manchester-born fighter has fought six times in the UFC at heavyweight and finds himself at No.6 in the rankings. Prior to his the bout with Curtis Blaydes, which is the only loss of Aspinall's UFC career, the 29-year-old finished all five of his opponents in the first or second round.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA before his injury against 'Razor', 'Two Pints' admitted he feels his rise in the heavyweight division is in part due to a lack of major talent in that weight class:

"It still is a little bit surreal, you know? Two years ago I was absolutely dead broke. I had no money and I was just like a kid with a dream really and now it's all happening in the space of two years so yeah, some days it's still a little bit surreal and I still can't believe it a little."

The Englishman added:

"A lot of that is to do with my division as well. I mean the division is not very deep, the heavyweight division, like a few good wins and you're never too far away from like top five, top ten position."

Watch Tom Aspinall's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far