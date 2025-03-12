Ex-UFC star refutes narrative surrounding Dana White's UFC lacking stars, says proper "matchmaking" would ensure "fights won't be boring"

A former UFC star recently refuted the narrative surrounding Dana White's UFC lacking stars and highlighted areas in which the promotion can improve. He suggested the promotion put more effort into matchmaking as it would result in the best product overall.

Ad

The consensus among the MMA community on social media has been that the UFC needs more stars, especially following Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title loss last Saturday.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had shared that critique, but it was refuted by Jason 'Mayhem' Miller during his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. 'Mayhem' gained quite a following in his MMA career as he was known for his charisma and ability to connect with the audience despite never winning a UFC championship.

Ad

Trending

Miller told Helwani that the UFC isn't lacking potential stars, but believes that the matchmaking is an area that can certainly improve and even help create more appealing fights for fans:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think everyone's all bummed out for the wrong reasons. I think right now, all the champions are coming, [fans] are saying, 'Oh, they're boring'. If they're boring, you don't really know the sport. And honestly, if [the UFC] start matchmaking guys correctly, the fights won't be boring... There's a way to make those cards exciting."

Ad

Check out Jason 'Mayhem' Miller's comments regarding the star power in Dana White's UFC below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller names favorite fighter to watch in Dana White's UFC

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller also named his favorite fighter to watch in Dana White's UFC and explained what makes him so impressive.

During the aforementioned appearance, Miller mentioned that he enjoys watching Merab Dvalishvili compete and noted that he believes he will have a lengthy reign as bantamweight champion:

Ad

"Merab [Dvalishvili] is not boring... Like, somebody shot this muscle head out of a cannon and he just goes hard. I think he's got a year or two of holding that [bantamweight] strap... I don't know where they're gonna find a guy to smash [Dvalishvili] at that weight. He's an exciting fighter to watch."

Ad

Check out a clip of Dana White reacting to Merab Dvalishvili's latest bantamweight title defense below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.