'Excited to have new representation' - Jon Jones reveals that Richard Schaeffer has become his manager

Jon Jones has completed his departure from First Round Management and now has new representation. This comes in light of his old management's inability to book a super-fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones revealed that he will now be managed by former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaeffer. With his new management now in place, MMA fans may yet see Jones feature before 2021 is out.

Jon Jones' new alliance

Jones announced the news of his new representation on his Instagram page with the following caption:

"Excited to have new representation for the second half of my career. Let’s give you guys the fights you want to see. #newlevels."

Jones' full post revealed some of Schaefer's past credentials, which include putting together PPV events with some of boxing's greats, including the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather.

The full post went as follows:

“I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor. Richard has been in the combat sports space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest pay-per-view events over that period. The likes of (Floyd) Mayweather, (Oscar) De La Hoya, ‘Canelo’ (Alvarez), (Bernard) Hopkins, (Marco Antonio) Barrera and (Juan Manuel) Marquez have headlined exciting events that Richard has promoted and produced. His knowledges and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none. I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see.”

What could be next for Jones

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt in 2020 to pursue a move to heavyweight, it looked inevitable that he would be matched up with the winner of Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou would go on to knock out Miocic in only two rounds to become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou vs Jones was the fight fans were most keen to see. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White has since claimed that Jones' team asked for too much money and that the fight would go to Derrick Lewis instead. However, the Lewis fight has not yet been booked, implying that there may still be a chance for Jones to be the next contender to fight for heavyweight gold.