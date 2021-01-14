[Exclusive] Calvin Kattar recognizes the importance of stopping Max Holloway: "It will be a crazy statement over a guy who has never been finished"

The first UFC main event of 2021 will feature Calvin Kattar in action against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Billed as one of the most highly-awaited fights of the entire year, this bout will feature two of UFC's most clinical featherweight strikers.

In the lead-up to the fight, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of catching up with The Boston Finisher himself, who discussed a host of topics, including his upcoming showdown against Max Holloway.

Calvin Kattar is hoping for a title shot following a win over Max Holloway

Calvin Kattar is 2-0 in his last two fights, and the featherweight sensation has claimed that his 2021 won't start up until the Holloway fight officially concludes. The Boston Finisher is aware that a win over the former champion puts him in a prime position for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's title.

"My 2021 doesn't start till after the Max fight. But, yeah, I don't know what else you could do other than go on a three fight win streak and take out the No. 1 contender trying to earn a title shot," said Calvin Kattar.

Calvin Kattar reflects on his reach advantage over Max Holloway

Max Holloway is undoubtedly the favorite heading into this fight. However, Calvin Kattar is someone who shouldn't be overlooked. The Boston Finisher has a reach advantage over the former champion and reflected on how it might come in handy to him in the fight.

"Reach helps, mindset helps. I'm gonna take all with me in the octagon and do what I gotta do to get my hand raised."

Calvin Kattar's thoughts on teammate Rob Font's win over Marlon Moraes

Rob Font was victorious over Marlon Moraes in the final UFC event of 2020. The two men have been helping each other prepare for their respective fights, and Kattar himself was quite happy with Font's performance, as well.

"Yeah, he's a beast. Somehow he finds a way to improve after a year lay-off with an injury, comes out looking better than ever and I did train with him for this fight all the way up until he had his fight. You know, now I can't train with him because he's too heavy," Calvin Kattar added.

Calvin Kattar on what a stoppage win over Max Holloway would mean

Max Holloway is regarded by many as the best featherweight fighter of all time. And Calvin Kattar is quite aware of what a stoppage win over the former featherweight champion would mean.

"It will be a crazy statement over a guy who has never been finished. You may take a fall even, it's a big thing. Max Holloway is the real deal and I get to go out and prove that I'm next in line on Saturday night," Calvin Kattar concluded.