Exclusive: Conor McGregor not the only UFC-to-WWE prospect, veteran pitches 2 unexpected names for crossover

It's undeniable that Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the world of combat sports and given his immense popularity, many have opined that the UFC star would also fare exceptionally well in the WWE.

Neil Magny certainly concurs. The top-ranked UFC welterweight recently named McGregor as his obvious choice for UFC stars-turning-WWE prospects and named two more UFC fighters he believes could smoothly transition into professional WWE wrestler roles.

In a recent interview with Andrew Whitelaw for Sportskeeda MMA, Neil Magny was asked to weigh in on which UFC fighters would make the best WWE stars, to which he replied:

"Outside the obvious answer being Conor McGregor I think we have a couple of characters in there that could play it off. Drew Dober is one of those guys that puts in the work as far as having the charisma and the attitude to go with something like WWE."

Magny also named the fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa as someone who could flourish in the WWE, stating:

"Tai Tuivasa... He's one of those guys that could definitely transition well into WWE. He's a great entertainer. Every time he fights, guys are on the edge of their seats... He always has some kind of crazy celebration."

Meanwhile, 'The Haitian Sensation' is set to face Philip Rowe at UFC on ABC 5 in Florida this weekend.

Catch Neil Magny's comments below (4:00):

WWE legend urges Conor McGregor to join the wrestling promotion and play the "ultimate heel"

WWE legend The Undertaker recently claimed that Conor McGregor should strongly consider switching over to the WWE, where the Irishman could put his outspoken personality to use as the ultimate heel.

Given that Endeavor now owns both WWE and UFC, many combat sports fans have wondered if they will see more MMA fighters crossover to professional wrestling. With former UFC stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar proving that the transition to WWE can be greatly successful, it's not too far off to see a global superstar like McGregor doing the same.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey top off their representative lists WWE 2020 Base Salaries, according to ‘The Mirror’Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey top off their representative lists WWE 2020 Base Salaries, according to ‘The Mirror’ 💰 Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey top off their representative lists https://t.co/lDvwrtWDy6

While UFC president Dana White has hinted that Conor McGregor could make his highly anticipated return to action this year, the Irishman's absence from the USADA testing pool is a worrying hurdle that hasn't been crossed yet.

With his future uncertain, 'The Notorious' has been pointed in a different direction by The Undertaker, who believes the WWE would have great things in store for him. In an interview with The Independent, the WWE legend said:

"He has WWE written all over him. He would be the ultimate heel, and that would be kind of fun."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Undertaker things Conor McGregor would be a natural fit in WWE The Undertaker things Conor McGregor would be a natural fit in WWE https://t.co/oi31G7hgZB

Poll : 0 votes