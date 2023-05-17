What's the name and value of the company to be formed following UFC-WWE merger?

The Endeavor Group's upcoming WWE and UFC merger has finally settled on a permanent name. This effectively eliminates the temporary name New Whale, which was included in an SEC filing earlier this month.

The merger between UFC and WWE will operate under the name TKO Group Holdings, with plans to go public by the end of 2023. UFC's current parent company, Endeavor, announced the announcement via CNBC on Tuesday, after having announced the merger in April. The company's ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will be TKO.

The combined worth of the new company is projected to exceed $21 billion. The deal came together after Endeavor bought the UFC in 2016 and then a majority stake in WWE recently. Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will be the CEO of the TKO Group Holdings, and Vince McMahon, WWE's controlling shareholder, will take the position of executive chairman.

Under the new structure, Endeavor will own 51% of the company's stock while WWE shareholders will retain 49%. Emanuel has already announced that Dana White will continue to serve as president of the premier MMA organization and that Nick Khan will continue to serve as president of WWE. This new corporate structure is not expected to have any effect on the organization's commercial transactions but rather will allow them to pool their resources in the areas of marketing, advertising, and sponsorships.

Both the UFC and WWE have huge broadcast rights deals coming up soon, which might increase TKO Group Holdings' valuation in the future.

WWE-UFC merger: Eric Bischoff discusses the possibility of Conor McGregor’s WWE debut against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Eric Bischoff, a legend in his own right in the WWE and once the on-screen General Manager of WWE's Raw brand shared his thoughts on the prospect of Conor McGregor vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed the possibility of McGregor and Reigns wrestling at WWE's biggest event of the year. He said he would be against it because, while it's a good concept in theory, he doesn't think it will resonate with their target demographic. He stated:

"I can't see that, I just can't... I can certainly see Conor McGregor in WWE. That's very easy to visualize...It's not believable...The size disparity would just take me out of it dramatically." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]"

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman have engaged in a heated Twitter exchange following the announcement of the new merger agreement. Heyman disparaged McGregor's chances against Reigns, which enraged the Irishman, who threatened to break Heyman's jaws.

