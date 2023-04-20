WWE UFC merger: Will superstars get fired? Here's what we know

The WWE-UFC merger was announced after Endeavor purchased the wrestling company at the beginning of April 2023. Since then, a lot of fans have theorized about what could possibly change regarding the product. While some remained positive, a former superstar had something else in mind.

While on MMA Hour, former superstar John Morrison revealed that he believes a lot of superstars could be fired due to the WWE-UFC merger. Stating that the Stamford-based promotion is currently in a hiring freeze, salaries could potentially get cut. John added that it's a good thing that AEW exists so stars could have another place to go.

"I think there's a hiring freeze right now. I think they're going to end up letting a bunch of guys go. I think salaries are going to get cut. I'm really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit, because if they weren't, there would be no leverage, and nowhere else to go, and WWE and UFC would be this weird monopoly that just wrings the money out of the livelihood of the fighters and wrestlers and I always think that s*cks,"

Endeavor



Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE

After the news hit that Endeavor had bought the wrestling company and announced a WWE-UFC merger, it was revealed that Vince McMahon will be the Executive Chairman of the Board of the new company and Nick Khan the president of the wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, Dana White retained his role as the UFC President.

Another hint that the WWE-UFC merger could lead to superstars getting fired

It's expected that the sale and merger could lead to multiple changes to the brand, whether visible or backstage. However, it looks like the changes John Morrison expressed could happen in the future.

In an interview with LightShed Live, Nick Khan hinted at aggressive cuts following the merger. Citing the major layoffs that occurred in the Dana White-led company in 2016 after WME-IMG bought them from Zuffa LCC.

"If you look at what Endeavor was able to take out, cost-wise, from UFC in 2016 or shortly after that deal was done, we have the same expectation here. We think 50 (million) is a really conservative number. We have integration teams now, we're going to get those in shape, I think we'll have a better sense of it in a month or two. We're going to be pretty aggressive with them to make sure that, for our shareholders and for our company, our organisation is as lean and mean as possible, and we're going to rely on the Endeavor flywheel to make up the rest."

Endeavor



Together, they will be a powerhouse with global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution.

It remains to be seen what will happen next for the Stamford-based promotion following these reports.

