WWE UFC merger: What is Vince McMahon's role in the new company?

It was recently announced that Endeavor will merge WWE and UFC to form a new company, which will be headed by familiar and new names to some fans. It's yet to be announced what the new company will be called, but the list of individuals in charge is already known.

Vince McMahon's position in the new company will be the Executive Chairman of the Board. He will be joined by Ariel Emanuel to lead the new company, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor. Mark Shapiro will serve as the President and Chief Operating Officer of both Endeavor and the new company. Dana White will retain his role as the UFC president, while Nick Khan will serve as the president of WWE. 11 members will make up the Board of Directors, six from Endeavor and five from WWE.

The deal reads that Endeavor will hold 51% percent of the controlling interest in the new company, while 49% to the shareholders from the Stamford-based promotion. The deal also showcased World Wrestling Entertainment's enterprise value at $9.3 billion, while Ultimate Fighting Championship at $12.1 billion.

Vince McMahon has a positive outlook on the WWE and UFC merger

Reports of the Stamford-based promotion's sale came around in January after Vince returned, who initially retired in July 2022. The new deal marks the first time the wrestling company won't be headed by the McMahon family. Still, the 77-year-old is nothing but positive.

In the same article announcing the merger, Vince McMahon stated that the deal is the best outcome for shareholders and other stakeholders, noting the success of the UFC brand under Endeavor. He continued to talk about the new company and noted that he and the WWE management team are looking forward to working closely with their new partners.

“Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

It remains to be seen what the new company will entail for the future of the wrestling and MMA company.

