WWE is not sold, here's what we know

WWE reportedly being sold was one of the hottest topics that circulated online over the last 24 hours. However, the rumors are reportedly false, and other interesting news has come up since.

Vince McMahon's resignation back in July 2022 after investigations regarding his alleged sexual misconduct was one of the most prominent wrestling news stories of the past year. Now, it looks like the former CEO will be the biggest topic once again, as he returns to the company as part of the Board of Directors.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter who took over his position and became the Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, has announced her departure from the company. Still, this isn't the only recent news making headlines right now.

Along with Vince's return, talks of WWE being put on sale were also mentioned. Several companies like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, UFC's parent company Endeavor, and more were announced to be interested in buying the sports entertainment giant. However, reports then circulated that a deal was closed with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the company would turn private once again.

The deal was met with mostly negative backlash, with some stars even reportedly walking out if the deal was finalized. Sami Zayn was the most prominent star included in the conversations as he has had problems with the country in the past.

However, it was later reported that the deal with Saudi Arabia was not true. As per Ariel Helwani, no deal has been made yet between the aforementioned country and WWE. As it turns out, no entity is even close and the promotion is still exploring all options.

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I'm told. Developing," he wrote.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say.



The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing.

If you're interested in sports betting, Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE sold: Veteran believes legendary superstar should buy the Stamford-based promotion instead

Many companies have expressed their desire to buy WWE. However, Bill Apter believes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson should be the new owner.

Apter cited Dwayne's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, as a potential buyer of the wrestling organization and further stated that the Black Adam actor would be the ideal owner.

"You know what? I'm surprised that this thing with the company here, who I'm really surprised is not in on the bidding action unless there is bidding going on. Unless there is something going on that we don't know about, and that's the company owned by this guy named Dwayne Johnson. I mean, he would really be, and of course, it would be a lot more than seven bucks to purchase this, but he would really be an ideal candidate to take this company and leave everything as is."

For now, it remains to be seen what will transpire for the Stamford-based promotion as the company remains up for sale.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes