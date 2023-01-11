Clarification on WWE's rumored deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - Reports

According to a recent report, there is currently no deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Stephanie McMahon recently stepped down as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE and resigned from the company. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the Stamford-based promotion as Executive Chairman.

Over the past few hours, reports have suggested that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has purchased the Stamford-based company. However, neither party has confirmed these rumors.

Journalist Ariel Helwani recently took to Twitter to deny that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. According to his sources, the company is still exploring all options.

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I'm told. Developing," he wrote.

Could Tony Khan buy WWE?

Recent reports have suggested that Vince McMahon has returned to the Stamford-based company to sell it. While the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems to be the frontrunner to purchase the promotion, there could be other potential buyers, including AEW's Tony Khan.

Speaking on the latest edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter addressed the possibility of Tony Khan buying World Wrestling Entertainment.

"You talk about amazing things that have happened in this business, don't say no, if they happen to have the money, don't say no. But would it be an embarrassment for someone like a Vince McMahon to, you know, his ego is a very important part of this whole thing," he said. [11:45-12:06]

