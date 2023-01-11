Bray Wyatt 'likes' depressing tweet fearing his release after Vince McMahon's WWE return

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently 'liked' a depressing fan tweet following Vince McMahon's WWE return as Executive Chairman.

The landscape of WWE has drastically changed over the past few hours. Stephanie McMahon is no longer the Co-CEO of the company, with Nick Khan single-handedly shouldering the responsibilities. Former CEO Vince McMahon has returned and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Shortly after McMahon's return, a Bray Wyatt fan shared a depressing tweet expressing fear that Wyatt might lose his job again. Wyatt noticed the tweet and 'liked' it, as can be seen below:

Goddess⭕️fDarkness84🖤 @GODarkness84 @Windham6 #BrayWyatt

Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear. Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear. @Windham6 #BrayWyatt Dear Bray Wyatt. I know that you’re not that man, anymore. But… Turns out I do have fear, Bray. I have a fear of losing you, again from the WWE. That’s my fear.

A screengrab of Wyatt's 'like'

It should be noted that Wyatt's WWE run ended in 2021 when he was let go by the company under Vince McMahon's regime.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bray Wyatt was brought back by Triple H shortly after Vince McMahon's retirement

The Eater of Worlds stayed away from the squared circle for the entirety of his post-WWE stint before finally making his big return on October 8, 2022, at Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt became one of many previously released superstars who made their return under The Game's creative direction. Some of the other stars include Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Hit Row.

Last year, Triple H remarked that Wyatt is one of the most "crazy creative people" he has ever been around.

“[He is] one of the most and I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I’ve ever been around,” Triple H said. “[His] mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. And he’s a victim of his own mind.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wyatt has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown ever since making his massive WWE return last year. He is all set to wrestle in his first match since returning at Royal Rumble. Wyatt will take on LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the event.

Do you think Vince McMahon's return will end up affecting Wyatt in any manner? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes