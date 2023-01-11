Several WWE talent will "100%" walk out if Saudi deal is confirmed - Reports

Several current WWE talent could reportedly exit the company if it gets sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, per a recent report.

A few hours ago, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as Chairwoman & Co-CEO and resigned from the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, the board of directors unanimously elected Vince McMahon as the new Executive Chairman.

Reports later suggested that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had purchased WWE. Nevertheless, neither the promotion nor the Saudi Arabian side has confirmed these rumors.

During a recent Fightful live-stream, Sean Ross Sapp addressed the possibility of talent leaving the company if it gets sold to Saudi Arabia. He stated that some stars could "100%" walk out in that case. Sapp doubted that Sami Zayn, for example, would continue with the company under the Saudi regime.

The Syrian-Canadian superstar was prohibited from competing at any event in Saudi Arabia because of his Syrian heritage. His best friend & current number-one contender for Roman Reigns' title, Kevin Owens, has also boycotted all Saudi events in solidarity with The Honorary Uce.

WWE Superstars are seemingly confused amid potential sale of the company

Over the past few days, the Stamford-based company has seen several changes. While many fans are currently confused about what is happening in the promotion, several superstars could also be facing the same dilemma.

On a recent edition of her live stream, Ronda Rousey addressed the current changes.

"I don't know. If you haven't noticed, everything's a little bit in flux with the WWE right now. And I don't think anyone knows what's going on with anybody, let alone this week or weeks from now." [19:45 - 19:58]

