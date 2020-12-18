Knock-out artist Khaos Williams has warned Michel Pereira that he will pay in a 'brutal way' if he tries to showboat.

Williams is set to face Pereira on December 19 at UFC Vegas 17, and the welterweight bout between the two surging prospects is one of the most exciting fights on the stacked UFC Vegas 17 card.

HE DID IT AGAIN 🤯@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Williams asserted that Pereira will pay a heavy price if he tries the 'crazy stuff' that the Brazilian is widely known for.

"(If) he comes in here doing all that crazy stuff, he gotta pay in a brutal way," Williams told Sportskeeda.

When asked about his opponent, Williams stated that he sees Pereira just like everyone else, and that he is willing to prove himself as the better fighter.

"As an opponent, I think he is just like anybody else... he's in my way and that's how I look at everybody. You sign that contract, you feel like you can beat me, I will show you otherwise."

Williams further added that after his fight against Pereira, he will take a break for a couple of weeks and head back to the gym to help his teammates.

"(Will) Finish this year off great, have a great Christmas... relax a little bit (for) probably a couple weeks and just get right back into the gym. One of my teammates is about to fight (on) January 23, so I gotta get back to help him and Joaquin (Buckley) as well at the gym."

The rise of Khaos Williams

Advertisement

Though Khaos Williams is just 2-0 in the UFC, both of his victories have come in a spectacular fashion. The 26-year-old has knocked out both of his opponents in 30 seconds of the first round, reflecting his vicious knock-out power.

"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Williams boasts an 11-1 overall record, and a fight against Michel Pereira will be the toughest challenge of his career, consider the caliber of his Brazilian opponent.

Pereira last fought Zelim Imadaev in September 2020 and earned the victory via submission in the third round.