After 30-second KO at UFC Vegas 14, Khaos Williams believes he can knock anybody out

Khaos Williams believes that he can knock anybody out after scoring back-to-back flash knockout wins in his first two UFC fights.

The 26-year old Williams made a statement in his Octagon debut back in February, knocking out Alex Morono in just 27 seconds.

At UFC Vegas 14 last Saturday, Williams made an even bigger statement by blasting knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan with a single punch in just 30 seconds.

HE DID IT AGAIN 🤯@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

With two spectacular knockout wins and a combined time inside the Octagon of just 57 seconds, Khaos Williams is understandably beaming with confidence. At the UFC Vegas 14 post-fight press conference, the rising welterweight believes that he can stop anybody.

“I feel like I can knock anybody out,” Williams said via MMAFighting.com. “It’s a fight. If you hit somebody hard enough, they might be able to knock me out, who knows?"

"But at the end of the day, I feel like we all human beings and like I said before, metaphorically speaking, nobody bulletproof. You hit me a hard way, I hit you a hard way, you’re gonna go down," he continued.

Making Khaos Williams' KO more impressive, he believes, is who he was able to do it to. Heading into Saturday's fight, Alhassan had never lost via stoppage, and had won all of his fights via first-round knockout.

“It was pretty impressive, especially who I knocked out,” Williams stated. “He’s a knockout artist himself. He’s got 10 first-round knockouts. So for me to knock him out, that’s pretty impressive.”

Khaos Williams not concerned with possible comparisons with Khamzat Chimaev

Khaos Williams' most recent highlight reel stoppage got the attention of UFC President Dana White, who called it 'one of the most vicious KOs I've seen in my f*cking life'. With that kind of praise, Williams' career trajectory could soon see an upswing.

"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

If he can turn in a similarly impressive performance in his next coming fights, expect Khaos Williams to receive the same amount of hype as fellow surging welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Asked whether if he feels that he should be viewed in the same light as the unbeaten Chimaev, Khaos Williams says that what is important is what he believes in.

“They can, they cannot,” Williams said. “It’s up to them. All I know is what I believe in and I just know it’s not really about them. It’s about what I believe and my mindset. But at the end of the day they know what’s going on," he concluded.