"I believe I am the uncrowned bantamweight king" - Fabricio Andrade sees himself as ONE Championship’s top bantamweight

Fabricio Andrade isn’t short in confidence, and he’s not even shy about putting himself above the entire bantamweight division.

Riding a four-fight winning streak, the outspoken Brazilian plans to make it five in a row when he takes on Kwon Won Il at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade claimed that ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker is ducking him despite his status in the division. ‘Wonder Boy’ is 4-0 in ONE Championship and is the No.4 contender.

The 24-year-old even said that he is the title-less champion of the bantamweight division. Fabricio Andrade said:

"I believe I am the uncrowned bantamweight king. It’s been two years since I asked to fight John Lineker, and he literally pretends he doesn’t see it. He’s hiding. He doesn’t want to fight me. And I’ve already faced every opponent ONE sent me.”

Andrade was a wrecking ball the moment he arrived at ONE Championship back in 2020.

He scored a second-round submission over Mark Abelardo in his debut match in July 2020. He’s since tacked two straight knockout wins in his last two matches against Li Kai Wen in December 2021 and Jeremy Pacatiw in February 2022.

The only fight that he had that needed the judges’ scorecards was his unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato in February 2021.

“I beat Shoko Sato when he was number two in the rankings. I believe I’m the most prepared, toughest guy in the division, who’s always ready to fight anyone. That means I’m already the champion before I even fight for the title.”

Fabricio Andrade feels he’s ONE Championship’s best bantamweight

With four straight wins under his belt under the promotion, Fabricio Andrade isn’t shy to declare himself one of the best fighters in ONE Championship's bantamweight division.

Despite the influx of new talent in the promotion, Andrade believes that no one can match up to him once they’re locked inside the circle.

“ONE, in recent years, has been signing the best fighters in the world and today, the division is full of great athletes. But my level is different from all these guys [that are ahead of me in the rankings]. I’m on a different level, and I’ve been proving that with every fight. Everyone knows I deserve to be ahead of them in the rankings.”

We'll see if the Brazilian can further back up his claims at ONE 158 on June 3.

