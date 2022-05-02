"See you in June" - Fabricio Andrade puts pen to paper on ONE bout agreement

Fabricio Andrade is going to be back in the circle in June.

In an Instagram post, ‘Wonderboy’ shared the news with a couple of photos of him with a ONE Championship contract. In the caption, he simply said:

“See you in June #wonderboyshow”

ONE Championship has two planned events in June, but Andrade didn’t confirm which he will be part of. However, by signing the contract, it means that we may get to see him back competing as early as June 3 or a little later on June 24.

His teammate at Marrok Force, Jeremy Miado, is excited about the development and took to the comments section to share fire emojis to express his feelings.

Meanwhile, Tiger Muay Thai head boxing coach John Hutchinson is also happy that Fabricio Andrade will finally get to compete again. He said:

“LETS GO 🇧🇷”

The global reach of ONE Championship helped Andrade gain fans from all over the world. One fan from New Zealand made it known that he will be watching his upcoming bout.

“Can't wait till fight next month be supporting you the whole way mann 💪👊💥 Fan from Aotearoa, New Zealand 🤙”

Who is Fabricio Andrade facing?

Now that we know the “when,” we now have to wait for the “who” that will stand across from him in the circle.

Since his first-round TKO victory in February 2022, Fabricio Andrade has been declaring himself as ‘the new king’ of the division. It's not exactly endearing himself to fighters in his division, but it certainly sparked some potentially interesting matchups.

In March 2022, John Lineker won the world title from Bibiano Fernandes. Andrade took his chance to call out Lineker for a shot at his gold.

However, as the No.4-ranked fighter in the division, Andrade may need to face a couple of fighters ahead of him to legitimize his claim to the world title opportunity. For instance, No.3-ranked Stephen Loman is still undefeated in two bouts in the circle, and could certainly be a roadblock for Andrade's world title hopes.

No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il could also be a possible opponent for the Brazilian in June. The pair already had a back-and-forth on Instagram about who should get the next shot at the world champion.

Whether his next fight is a world title bout or against a higher-ranked opponent, any pairing with Fabricio Andrade will certainly produce fireworks.

Edited by Harvey Leonard