“I live for this” - Fabricio Andrade shares his motivation in training and where he gets confidence

Fabricio Andrade is preparing for the biggest fight of his life, headlining a world title match at ONE on Prime Video 3. 'Wonder Boy' will look to stop the reigning bantamweight king, John Lineker.

This is no doubt a huge fight for Andrade. The five-round main event fight headlining in US primetime with the illustrious ONE bantamweight world championship on the line will be the young Brazilian striker’s first fight in the promotion with a live crowd present.

While this is a major fight, Andrade is embracing the pressure. In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA, the 25-year-old explained:

"I work really, really hard. I live for this. My life is about being the best version of myself. So everything I do, I wake up to go train, I eat what I think is going to make me recover better, to have better muscles. After training, when I'm tired, I'm going to do some ice baths. So everything I do is related to fighting and training to get better."

Training in Thailand with Tiger Muay Thai, the Brazilian knockout artist added that he is very focused and has no distractions:

"I have no distractions right now. Everything I do is to be the best version of myself. And I think that's one of the reasons that I always come to those fights super confident."

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade wants the crown from his fellow Brazilian

Headlining on ONE Prime Video 3 will be two dangerously heavy-handed Brazilian bantamweights. Both John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade have an impressive list of knockout wins on their esteemed records.

Andrade explained in the same interview that this might be the biggest Brazilian fight that ONE Championship has promoted:

“I think in ONE Championship, [this is] the biggest fight between two guys from the same country. Because, as I said, he has a big name, especially in Brazil. Everybody knows him. I watched the guy since I was 14 years old, you know. In 2012, he was already in the UFC, so I've known him for a long, long time. And I know that our people know him, and I respect him a lot.”

October 21 will decide who is the best bantamweight in the world when John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade go to war for the undisputed ONE world bantamweight championship.

