“MMA changed my life” - More than the world title, John Lineker credits MMA for giving his family a better life

ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker knows there’s more to his career than his world title, and that is providing a comfortable life for his family.

Before he spends some family time, though, the bantamweight king will first have to defend his gold against Fabricio Andrade. The pair are set to collide in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lineker said that mixed martial arts practically changed his life. He's felt that not just in the circle, but the everyday things he does around his community.

The Brazilian star said him and his family are in a better financial state and a lot more people got to know him because of his MMA career:

“MMA changed my life, mainly financially, and today I can give my family a better life. Of course, [winning the world title] was a great achievement in my career. Thanks to that, I earn a little more today. People have also been looking for me more, and I have given more interviews. I go out on the street and people say, ‘Look at the champion.’ But, as a whole, it was MMA that changed my life, and the title was another achievement in my career.”

The 32-year-old had a relatively successful career in North America, taking wins over top talents including John Dodson, Michael McDonald, and Ian McCall in the UFC. He then moved to ONE Championship in late 2019, where he’s since become an unstoppable force.

John Lineker is 4-0 in the organization and is riding a streak of three straight knockouts. That run culminated in his career-defining win over Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes . The victory saw him take the ONE bantamweight world championship at ONE: Lights Out this past March.

John Lineker unbothered with Fabricio Andrade’s constant trash talk

Fabricio Andrade is one of the fastest-rising stars in ONE Championship and he’s made sure that John Lineker knows about his credentials.

The No.2-ranked bantamweight contender has been on a constant verbal campaign that has seen him talking trash about Lineker. However, the ONE bantamweight world champion doesn’t mind it one bit.

John Lineker told ONE Championship:

“None of that bothers me. I take it all in my stride. I think talking is nonsense, we have to resolve it inside the circle. I’m going to show him that you don’t win by talking, but by showing what you’re good at inside the circle.”

Andrade is 5-0 in ONE Championship and is riding an incredible streak of three straight knockouts.

