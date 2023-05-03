Fan’s insult triggers Conor McGregor’s fury, makes him mock Floyd Mayweather again for his alleged poor reading skills 

Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to reminisce about his ground-breaking boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The Irishman came across a video of him fighting Mayweather and hinted at a possible rematch with 'Money' in the future:

"Round 9. I was playing ping pong with this guys head in there at many times in this fight. If you don’t think there is some real nice adjustments that can be made and implemented in a second fight, to get the job finished, you’re silly"

See the tweet below:

@pattrof replied to 'The Notorious', informing him that he stood no chance against Floyd Mayweather in the squared circle, which triggered Conor McGregor. The Irishman took his anger out on 'Money' by mocking the boxer for his alleged poor reading skills. McGregor said this:

"Floyd can't kick. Or read."

See the tweet below:

Conor McGregor was defeated by Floyd Mayweather via a tenth-round TKO, however many were impressed with the Irishman's debut performance. There has been speculation about a rematch between the pair, and the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, recently expressed interest in organizing the fight in the future.

Michael Chandler speculates on the possibility of not fighting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the respective coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in February, and are set to do battle following the finale of the show.

The show will air from May 30 - August 15, however the matchup is yet to be officially announced by the UFC, which has led to speculation that the bout may fall through.

McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and the Irishman has since been removed from the USADA drug testing pool. 'The Notorious' is yet to re-enter the pool, and the drug testing agency has stated that he will need to be in the pool for six months prior to being eligible for competition.

Conor McGregor's possible opponent, Michael Chandler, believes that the Irishman's legacy will be tarnished forever if he does not return to the UFC. 'Iron' was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he shared his thoughts on McGregor's return. He said this:

"I think [McGregor] is coming back. It sure would be a huge stain on his legacy leading everybody down a road, making people think that he's coming back and then chickening out at the very end and only doing it for the publicity..."

Watch the interview below from 7:40:

