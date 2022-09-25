"What drug is he on this time" - Fans left baffled by yet another unintelligible Twitter audio by Conor McGregor

Fans were left confused after Conor McGregor published an unintelligible audio recording on Twitter.

In the audio clip, McGregor can be heard congratulating his SBG Ireland teammate Brian 'The Pikeman' Moore. Over the weekend, Moore defeated Arivaldo Lima da Silva in a featured preliminary bout at Bellator 285.

Other than that, though, it was very difficult to decipher what the Irishman was rambling about.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Several Twitter users proceeded to hop on McGregor's replies to leave some hilarious comments. Many believe there's a simple explanation to the UFC superstar's post – he must've been intoxicated again.

SuperFong @DarrenTillRaw @TheNotoriousMMA @brianmooremma 6am in dublin and hes coked to the gills on a sunday. fucking conor. @TheNotoriousMMA @brianmooremma 6am in dublin and hes coked to the gills on a sunday. fucking conor.

A couple of Twitter users admitted that they had no idea what they had just heard but were entertained nonetheless. Meanwhile, others pointed out that McGregor's audio tweets have been turning into a recurring segment.

Finally, there are also those who have expressed concern over McGregor's activities. This group thinks 'The Notorious' should be focused on training for his upcoming UFC comeback rather than partying.

BigBoo_King @BigBoo_King @TheNotoriousMMA @brianmooremma Conor I love you. But, and I’m not kidding, I might be able to whoop your ass at this point. I haven’t been in a gym in months mate but the cokes gotten to you. Get healthy, train, and come back @TheNotoriousMMA @brianmooremma Conor I love you. But, and I’m not kidding, I might be able to whoop your ass at this point. I haven’t been in a gym in months mate but the cokes gotten to you. Get healthy, train, and come back

Conor McGregor yet to be tested by USADA

Conor McGregor has been spending his time on the sidelines since sustaining a gnarly injury in the main event of UFC 264 last July. Still, 'The Notorious' is an active fighter and is expected to make a comeback sometime in 2023.

However, TSN reported that McGregor is the only UFC fighter – aside from the new members of the roster signed after August 1 – yet to be drug tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) this year. In response to the report, USADA stated:

"In the event of an athlete's return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete. Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete

but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete."

Clearly irked by the implications, McGregor took to social media in a blatant attempt to troll his critics. In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' posted a video of himself looking more jacked than ever.

Still from Conor McGregor's deleted video

