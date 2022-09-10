"Fame is getting to this guy so bad" - Fans put Khamzat Chimaev on blast after 'Borz' jokingly blames Darren Till for missing weight

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the biggest fight of his career. Not only that, but the bout could have set him on the path to a welterweight title shot, and fans are now furious with the UFC star after he jokingly blamed Darren Till.

'The Gorilla' has been responsible for multiple weight misses himself since joining the UFC back in 2015, with his most notable being against Stephen Thompson. Despite having no evidence, many are suggesting that the Brit is one of the reasons Chimaev has become much less professional in his approach to MMA.

In the midst of the controversy following his huge weight miss, 'Borz' thought it was appropriate to post an amusing picture showing both himself and Darren Till beside one another with the overweight filter attached.

Understandably, fans didn't take the post too well and let their thoughts be known under the Swedish-resident's tweet. They insisted that he's an "embarrassment" to the sport and believe the "fame" had gotten to his head.

aj2412 @aj24124 @KChimaev @darrentill2 Bros making jokes about it now… bruh fame is getting to this guy so bad @KChimaev @darrentill2 Bros making jokes about it now… bruh fame is getting to this guy so bad

Ah-hid @Ragingjf @KChimaev @darrentill2 This isn't even funny. You're an embarrassment. A total embarrassment to martial arts. Nate is the real gangsta. You're a clown. @KChimaev @darrentill2 This isn't even funny. You're an embarrassment. A total embarrassment to martial arts. Nate is the real gangsta. You're a clown.

Connor @CJMPadres23 @KChimaev @darrentill2 Khamzat I love you but this is embarrassing and just hurts your career so much @KChimaev @darrentill2 Khamzat I love you but this is embarrassing and just hurts your career so much

Despite the majority of comments being negative towards the brawler, not everybody felt the same way, as a handful of Khamzat Chimaev supporters found amusement in the post.

Brayden Whited @BraydenWhited3 @KChimaev @darrentill2 So many people are going at khamzats neck so hard rn but nobody remembers that this is his first weight miss in the ufc and he once made 2 different weight classes in 10 days. If he said it’s a medical emergency, and y’all are still acting like this, ur just being extra 🤣 @KChimaev @darrentill2 So many people are going at khamzats neck so hard rn but nobody remembers that this is his first weight miss in the ufc and he once made 2 different weight classes in 10 days. If he said it’s a medical emergency, and y’all are still acting like this, ur just being extra 🤣

Is Darren Till a bad influence on Khamzat Chimaev?

Since opening his arms and welcoming Darren Till into his gym in Sweden, Khamzat Chimaev has been criticized by MMA fans and former fighters for associating himself with the scouser.

While they do get into some controversy outside the cage, there is no real evidence that the UFC middleweight has had any bad influence on the well-rounded fighter.

Darren Till cornered his good friend during his clash against Gilbert Burns, and while it was his toughest test in the octagon to date, we got to see a gritty side of Chimaev that we hadn't seen previously.

