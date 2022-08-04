"Dana won't be happy" - Fans react to Conor McGregor impressionist calling out Diego Sanchez

Fans have gathered on social media in reaction to the hilarious Conor McGregor impressionist who jokingly called for a fight against Eagle FC 165lber and UFC Hall-of-Famer, Diego Sanchez.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since he suffered a gut-wrenching leg break during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has been teasing a return, and it looks likely that we will see him back in competition within the coming year.

In a post on Twitter, a scarily accurate impression of the former two-division UFC champion surfaced, which made a false claim that Conor McGregor was interested in fighting Diego Sanchez:

"The fight game needs me and I need the fight game... My leg's feeling good, it's feeling healthy, it's feeling strong. I feel like I'm cheating almost, titanium shin-bone and all that. I'm looking at Diego Sanchez, now's the perfect time to make that fight... I want Diego Sanchez in a couple of months. So Diego, sign the contract you mad backwards c***, it's on."

Brock’s Load @_MMAMindset Conor McGregor talking about who he wants to fight next.. not who I was expecting lmao Conor McGregor talking about who he wants to fight next.. not who I was expecting lmao https://t.co/fnJpWd8NeW

While it was quite clear that a random fan was pretending to be McGregor, the post received a mixed bag of reactions from supporters of the former Cage Warriors star, with fans from everywhere leaving their opinion in the comments.

Hunter @vbvahunter @_MMAMindset Wants another warm up like cerrone @_MMAMindset Wants another warm up like cerrone

ThisMultiverseisMadness @NahBroUraClown @_MMAMindset 🤯 Champ champ called him out!!! They should run this in Vegas. Diego is definitely winning. I’m all in. @_MMAMindset 🤯 Champ champ called him out!!! They should run this in Vegas. Diego is definitely winning. I’m all in.

traymendous @traybaby24 @inchedible_ also sounds more Irish than ever @_MMAMindset Wtf is this real why the hell’s he want Diegoalso sounds more Irish than ever @inchedible_ @_MMAMindset Wtf is this real why the hell’s he want Diego 😂 also sounds more Irish than ever

While some fans had fun with the post, others found the impersonation less than amusing and made their thoughts known.

Jim Samsonite @JimboSamso @_MMAMindset Why does he sound like a comedian doing a bad impression of an Irishman @_MMAMindset Why does he sound like a comedian doing a bad impression of an Irishman

Will Conor McGregor ever fight in the UFC again?

Though the impression is clearly false, a Conor McGregor return is in the pipeline. We should expect news of his potential comeback to make its way into mainstream MMA media as the year draws to a close.

The 34-year-old hasn't won a fight inside the octagon in over two years. The competitor in him would potentially want to once again prove the doubters wrong with a spectacular career resurgence. His two previous outings saw him lose back-to-back to long-term rival Dustin Poirier.

While the exact date of return is unclear, McGregor will likely be able to hand pick his opponent when he's ready to step back into the octagon. Whether he decides to rejoin the lightweight division or test himself at 170lbs, the SBG Ireland representative will, without a doubt, headline the card he performs on.

If a titleshot doesn't welcome the Ireland-resident back to the UFC, we could see him settle his differences with Dustin Poirier in a fourth bout, or take on the dangerous Michael Chandler, a fight both competitors have expressed interest in.

