"Acting like he has no chance is wild" - Fans react to opening betting odds for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are currently the No.2 and No.5-ranked lightweights in the UFC, respectively. The two had a confrontation in the crowd at UFC 276:

This led to a potential matchup between the two popular fighters being teased. It was soon announced that the two would be facing off in a matchup that has fans excited. The opening odds were recently released, with Dustin Poirier opening as the heavy favorite:

Dustin Poirier -150 (2/3)

Michael Chandler +130 (13/10)



(odds via #UFC281 Here are the opening odds for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler:Dustin Poirier -150 (2/3)Michael Chandler +130 (13/10)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler:Dustin Poirier -150 (2/3)Michael Chandler +130 (13/10)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 #UFC281 https://t.co/qWfZddWyKh

These odds led to a wide range of reactions from fans. Many believe that Poirier is the rightful favorite and will easily defeat Chandler:

Bob @Bob50065949 @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Dustin ez money, chandler too chinny and gasses hard @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Dustin ez money, chandler too chinny and gasses hard

While the majority of fans believe that Poirier will win the match, several fans have stated that Michael Chandler is being overlooked:

Harrison Morgan @Harriso21586591 @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag All of the casuals in these mentions hating on Chandler & acting like he has no chance is wild. @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag All of the casuals in these mentions hating on Chandler & acting like he has no chance is wild.

Zach Thomas @ZThomasVFL @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Waiting for everyone to drive Priorer up and then locking in Chandler +200 the second it hits. @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Waiting for everyone to drive Priorer up and then locking in Chandler +200 the second it hits.

Donovan_Treolo @TheTreolo @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Throw a belt in for fun and Chandler wins guaranteed @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Throw a belt in for fun and Chandler wins guaranteed

AllthingsUFC @UfcAllthings @SandhuMMA He was going hard in the 3rd round against Justin after all our action in the first 2. Poirier was gassed quick against Khabib and Chandler is also a very high level wrestler so could have a similar tactic @betonline_ag Not sure why I keep seeing people saying Chandler doesn’t have a tankHe was going hard in the 3rd round against Justin after all our action in the first 2. Poirier was gassed quick against Khabib and Chandler is also a very high level wrestler so could have a similar tactic @SandhuMMA @betonline_ag Not sure why I keep seeing people saying Chandler doesn’t have a tank 😂 He was going hard in the 3rd round against Justin after all our action in the first 2. Poirier was gassed quick against Khabib and Chandler is also a very high level wrestler so could have a similar tactic

It is not surprising to see such a wide range of responses. While Dustin Poirier is likely the better fighter, Michael Chandler is no slouch and should not be overlooked. Both fighters are capable of winning fights on their feet and on the ground, so it should not be a surprise if the fight goes either way.

Will Dustin Poirier be able to defeat Michael Chandler?

Dustin Poirier hasn't lost a non-title fight since 2016. In the past six years, the only two fighters that have beaten him are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. The two fighters are by far the greatest lightweights in that time span, so there is no shame in those losses. Outside of those two fights, he has spent the past six years running through the division.

Michael Chandler, on the other hand, has experienced mixed results in his brief UFC career. Chandler is just 2-2 in the UFC. He did, however, pick up Fight of the Night and Fight of the Year honors for his loss to Justin Gaethje. He also won Performance of the Night and will likely win Knockout of the Year for his front kick KO of Tony Ferguson.

It is easy to see why Poirier is the favorite, as he has faced, and beaten, much better competition. If not for Oliveira being stripped of his belt, Poirier would be the No.1-ranked lightweight.

With that said, the idea that Poirier should be -400 seems a bit farfetched. Chandler is a very good fighter who is capable of picking up the finish, whether by knockout or submission. Expect a close fight that will be very entertaining to watch, regardless of who ends up victorious in the end.

