"Do it for the BMF belt" - Fans react to Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier fight rumors for UFC 281

MMA fans who have played matchmaker will be happy after recent reports suggest Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier is close to being booked for UFC 281 later this year.

Multiple journalists and sources, such as MMA Fighting editor Shaheen Al-Shatti, tweeted out the news that a fight between the pair is close to being finalized, per Ariel Helwani:

"Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour"

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour.

MMA fans have taken to social media to react to the news, with one fan suggesting Chandler vs. Poirier should be for the 'BMF' title:

"Do it for the BMF belt...clear the log jams at the top of all these divisions...when your getting in to 3 or 4 repeat title fights you know there's something wrong. Unless it's a VERY questionable decision...youre at least 2 fights away again"

El English Vato @englishinaz @shaunalshatti @arielhelwani Do it for the BMF belt...clear the log jams at the top of all these divisions...when your getting in to 3 or 4 repeat title fights you know there's something wrong. Unless it's a VERY questionable decision...youre at least 2 fights away again @shaunalshatti @arielhelwani Do it for the BMF belt...clear the log jams at the top of all these divisions...when your getting in to 3 or 4 repeat title fights you know there's something wrong. Unless it's a VERY questionable decision...youre at least 2 fights away again

Another fan questioned the legitimacy of the animosity between the pair but believes the winner will get another shot at the 155lb title:

"No bad blood dude. They staged that s*** to hye this up and help keep @DustinPoirier relevant. I imagine the winner will get their second crack at the true LW king. @CharlesDoBronxs beats @MAKHACHEVMMA and both either of these dues, again. @MikeChandlerMMA"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Brent Weidner @breezydubs @SpinninBackfist Dustin's going to end Tinfoil Mike's weak run in the UFC @SpinninBackfist Dustin's going to end Tinfoil Mike's weak run in the UFC

🐾shubham🐾 @mysticism_rocks @SpinninBackfist if chandler switch on his wrestling nothing stopping him or else it will be dustin all day @SpinninBackfist if chandler switch on his wrestling nothing stopping him or else it will be dustin all day

Christopher @Chrislilley0000 @SpinninBackfist I think Dustin gets knocked out @SpinninBackfist I think Dustin gets knocked out

sjb @showtime3330 @SpinninBackfist Will see the diamond might be more polished but that Chander brings the fight to him and will see who chins hold up better. Just fighting style chandler is or near the top for me. Personally him Connor need to happen maybe that's next if he wins @SpinninBackfist Will see the diamond might be more polished but that Chander brings the fight to him and will see who chins hold up better. Just fighting style chandler is or near the top for me. Personally him Connor need to happen maybe that's next if he wins

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @bokamotoESPN @DustinPoirier



Dude never fails to entertain. @MikeChandlerMMA Not one Chandler fight has been boring so far, the man goes into that octagon to put on for the fans and for that...you got my money!Dude never fails to entertain. @bokamotoESPN @DustinPoirier @MikeChandlerMMA Not one Chandler fight has been boring so far, the man goes into that octagon to put on for the fans and for that...you got my money!Dude never fails to entertain.

KMPz @kpazc1 @bokamotoESPN @DustinPoirier . He fights everyone, and he fights often. Good for him! He deserves the Charles rematch just on the basis of the fights he’s taking. @MikeChandlerMMA Chandler is. He fights everyone, and he fights often. Good for him! He deserves the Charles rematch just on the basis of the fights he’s taking. @bokamotoESPN @DustinPoirier @MikeChandlerMMA Chandler is 🔥. He fights everyone, and he fights often. Good for him! He deserves the Charles rematch just on the basis of the fights he’s taking.

Heavyweight Steven Seagal🥇 @SeagallFan24 @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani Man its tough and I like both, but I feel like dustin’s chin gets cracked although the exact opposite totally might happen lol @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani Man its tough and I like both, but I feel like dustin’s chin gets cracked although the exact opposite totally might happen lol

Last GifBender @soccernutz11 @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani Chandler would of smoked Conor. This is the banger of a scrap right here. Conor can fight an old bum at a bar. @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani Chandler would of smoked Conor. This is the banger of a scrap right here. Conor can fight an old bum at a bar.

Adam @AdamT14092673 @Chisanga_Malata 🏻 @arielhelwani I would absolutely LOVE it if @MikeChandlerMMA rattles Dustins jaw! Bangs him out in a maximum violence sort of way. @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani I would absolutely LOVE it if @MikeChandlerMMA rattles Dustins jaw! Bangs him out in a maximum violence sort of way. 👊🏻🔥

ADDY_ @addyyyy_m @Chisanga_Malata I think everyone will be happy with this one @arielhelwani HOLY BANGERI think everyone will be happy with this one @Chisanga_Malata @arielhelwani HOLY BANGER 🔥🔥 I think everyone will be happy with this one

Michael Chandler believes the lightweight division is "better" when Conor McGregor is a part of it

Despite now being set to face Dustin Poirer, fans likely haven't forgotten that Michael Chandler initially called out Conor McGregor in his electrifying post-fight octagon interview at UFC 274.

Due to uncertainty over the Irishman's return and the added news that McGregor could be looking to rematch Floyd Mayweather, Chandler has also asked fans to cut the former champ-champ some slack because his injury was so severe.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries, Chandler admitted that the 155lb division is more exciting when McGregor is a part of it:

"We do have to cut Conor a little bit of slack. He broke his leg in half and everybody's calling him names and everybody's calling him out and doing all this stuff... Everybody wants the fight but also the same time let the guy recover. The sport of mixed martial arts and especially the lightweight division is better when Conor McGregor is part of it but he needs to come back at the right time."

The leg-break 'Notorious' suffered in his trilogy bout with 'The Diamond' would have likely ended most fighters' careers. The Dublin-born fighter now has a metal rod inserted into his leg but appears almost back to full fitness after more than a year away from the octagon.

Catch Michael Chandler on Food Truck Diaries here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far