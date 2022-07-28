"He broke his leg in half and everybody is calling him names" - Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor deserves to be cut some slack for uncertainty regarding UFC comeback

Michael Chandler recently gave his views on Conor McGregor's potential comeback into the octagon.

Conor McGregor's last outing was against Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 264. However, the fight didn't work out in favor of the Irishman as he suffered a brutal leg injury, incurring a lower tibia fracture. The injury has kept 'The Notorious' out of the octagon ever since.

However, with the news of McGregor's potential comeback, fans have made widespread speculations about his next opponent. The speculation ranges from Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira and even Jake Paul.

However, Michael Chandler feels that McGregor's comeback should not be rushed. In a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries w/ Brendan Schaub, Chandler opined that McGregor needs sufficient time to recover before stepping back into the octagon.

Speaking about the Irishman's return to the UFC, Michael Chandler said:

"We do have to cut Conor a little bit of slack. He broke his leg in half and everybody's calling him names and everybody's calling him out and doing all this stuff...Everybody wants the fight but also the same time let the guy recover."

He added:

"The sport of mixed martial arts and especially the lightweight division is better when Conor McGregor is part of it but he needs to come back at the right time."

Henry Cejudo advises Conor McGregor to move down to featherweight in the UFC

Conor McGregor recently expressed his interest in making a move to 170 lbs to challenge welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

However, Henry Cejudo feels that McGregor's potential move to welterweight might prove to be detrimental for the Irishman given his height. In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo opined that moving down to featherweight might be a better idea for 'The Notorious'. He said:

"McGregor's not that big...He's like 5'8''. He is not that tall...To me, he's not even a big 55-er. To me, he is still a featherweight, like that's how I see him."

He added:

"He is carrying more weight, and that's the stuff that is costing him from winning — because he's just carrying too much weight. When you carry too much weight, that just equal to fatigue. Go back down to 155, and I even think in the future he should go down 145 pounds."

