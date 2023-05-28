Alongside his ability to pick up wins inside the cage, Paddy Pimblett is best known for overeating outside of fight camp and gaining an insane amount of weight. Fans are almost always expecting him to post an update on his ridiculous weight gain when not preparing for a fight but were now surprised to see him sporting a great physique.

The Liverpudlian took to Instagram to give his fans some insight into what he's been doing lately now that his post-surgery boot has been removed. The lightweight tagged Paul Reed who is helping the UFC star come back 'faster and stronger than ever'.

"Nice to finally have that boot off and get back in the gym. Paul Reed is going to bring me back faster and stronger than ever, just you wait and see people."

In a bunch of videos and pictures posted on the social media platform, fans were shocked by the lightweight not being alarmingly overweight during his offseason. Some made their thoughts known by supporting 'The Baddy' and hyping up his inevitable return to the octagon.

Warning: NSFW Language

Despite the overwhelmingly positive feedback, there were some who remain less than impressed with Paddy Pimblett. His controversial victory over Jared Gordon continues to get mentioned by those who aren't his biggest fans, as seen below.

History of Paddy Pimblett's weight gain

After bursting into the UFC with a reputation following his days spent fighting under the Cage Warriors banner, Paddy Pimblett already had a lot of eyes on him.

When his weight gain first occurred following his impressive start to life in the UFC, most fans found it amusing and began creating memes of the lightweight contender. The fighter would often put on over 50 lbs from his usual weight class of 155 lbs when not scheduled to compete.

In recent times, those seeing the weight Pimblett puts on are starting to grow concerned for him, and Sean O'Malley even questioned whether his actions will be a detriment to his career longevity.

