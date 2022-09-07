Fans react to Stamp Fairtex’s thunderous kicking drill

Stamp Fairtex packs thunderous power in her kicks and strikes. The Thai-born fighter is getting ready for her upcoming showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old athlete shared:

"Willing to fall down in order to move forward. Willing to be tired to exchange the comfort that will come. Willing to wait for a stable future and pray. ❤️ Believe in yourself and Love yourself."

In the clip, Stamp is seen slamming combination strikes against the focus mitts. She is throwing at full power and grunting through each shot. She throws a series of kicks and finishes with a flurry of elbow and knee attacks.

Fans of both ONE and Stamp were excited by the display, which showed in their comments. Photographer Ralph Lenard commented:

"Damn I don't want to be on the other end"

A fan of combat sports, Steve James added:

"I love these training videos. So inspirational"

ONE Championship follower Justin Fasano commented:

"Love it! destroy, diminish, dismantle keep it moving like a freight train!😛🤘🏼damn y’all watch out here comes the Fairtex freight smashing through."

Instagram comments [Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship]

Fans are getting excited for the ONE Championship superstar's September 30 faceoff against top-ranked fighter Jihin Radzuan. The atomweight scrap will take place on ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp Fairtex on where she started

ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex has made an incredible name for herself in combat sports. She was a two-sport world champion in ONE, having held belts in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Last year, she added the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship to her mantle as well.

Stamp may be a decorated star today, but she had some very humble beginnings. The young Thai was getting bullied in school so she began training in Muay Thai. Impressively, Stamp Fairtex would take her first fight at the age of five. In an interview with ONE, she explained:

“I was bullied all the time. I always came back home from school with bruises here and there. Because my family had a training camp, I thought I could do something to fight back... I won [her first fight at age five] by KO in the first round. The bell rang, I attacked my opponent by knee, and I just won.”

Years later, Stamp Fairtex has picked up many impressive accolades and wants to share the opportunities she has been given with other girls in Thailand:

"When I was young, I was the only female fighter in my village’s Muay Thai gym... There are a lot of well-known female fighters these days. These days, it’s normal to have female athletes in this sport. I want the world to see that Thai female athletes are good too, not only beautiful.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



