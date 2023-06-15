Fans rip apart Conor McGregor after his alleged sexual assault at the Miami Heat NBA playoffs game - "Stop letting him leave his house"

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman following Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 'The Notorious' was on hand at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida during the Denver Nuggets 108-95 victory over the Miami Heat. The former double champ was involved in a halftime gig in which he punched Burnie, the Heat's mascot.

Following the game, McGregor allegedly violently sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom, according to TMZ. He is accused of aggressively kissing her and forcing her to perform oral sex. She has also accused Heat security of helping 'The Notorious' corner her while claiming she fought him off with elbows. While the claims have not been substantiated, fans took to Twitter to criticize the former double champ.

@davidneedsanap does not believe the UFC star should be allowed in society:

"we have got to stop letting him leave his house"

@Timo2448 claimed that McGregor is done:

"This dude is done in so many ways. Cooked!"

@BigDBanditt suggested equal punishment depending on the outcome of the case:

"If he found not guilty the woman should get 10 years and if he’s found guilty he should get same"

@sparky1732 alleged McGregor was on cocaine:

"Coked up Conor is capable of anything 🤷‍♂️"

@NJH1967 suggested that the former double champ's money allows him to escape punishment:

"When their money lets them get away with it they do it again…..and again….."

@Northern_Gaz claimed that he is no longer a mixed martial artist:

"Conor 'the notorious' McGregor ❌ Conor ' the allegations' McGregor ✅ I used to be a fan, when he was a mixed martial artist, celebrity McGregor not so much."

@Canhistoryrules brought up McGregor's past transgressions:

"Maybe, and hear me out, Conor McGregor is not a good person from punching out a mascot, an old man in a bar, stealing a phone, dangerous driving, and sexual assault, this is who he is."

It is important to note that McGregor is deemed innocent until proven guilty. He has yet to be charged with a crime.

Conor McGregor accused of sexually assaulting a woman: What have the UFC said?

While Conor McGregor has not been charged of a crime, he is facing accusations of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The UFC put out a statement, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, who tweeted:

"UFC on the accusations against McGregor: 'The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.'"

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi UFC on the accusations against McGregor: "The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements." UFC on the accusations against McGregor: "The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

It remains to be seen if McGregor will be criminally charged. The former double champ is reportedly targeting his return to the octagon against Michael Chandler later this year. It is unclear if the accusation will delay his return.

