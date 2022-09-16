"Extremely cool how the fighters aren't seeing a penny of that deal" - Fans rip into the UFC for "milking off" Nate Diaz's comments by using Project Rock shoes for interviews 

Fans were unhappy with how the UFC responded to Nate Diaz's criticism of Under Armour's Project Rock–the new official footwear of the UFC.

Made in partnership with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the Project Rock shoes will be worn by fighters and cornermen during special events, workouts, weigh-ins, and more. However, Bloody Elbow reported that the fighters won't receive a cut from the new sponsorship deal.

With that in mind–or the fact that he just genuinely disliked the quality of the kicks–Nate Diaz recently bashed 'The Rock’s' shoe during an interview with Megan Olivi.

"These shoes f***ng suck... Look at these shoes. They made me put this s**t on. F*** these shoes!"

Catch Nate Diaz's reaction below:

nate diaz reacts to the ufc partnership with dwayne the rock johnson's shoe company. #UFC279 nate diaz reacts to the ufc partnership with dwayne the rock johnson's shoe company. #UFC279https://t.co/EjFvYSvoVG

The company responded in quite a creative way by posting a video of Cory Sandhagen giving an interview. It was a pretty standard interview, with Sandhagen breaking down his predictions for his upcoming fight. However, the "media members" in the video were holding up Project Rock Shoes instead of microphones.

Check out the video below:

Several fans on Twitter were unhappy with the UFC response. Some believe that they're trying to "milk" Diaz for content one last time. Meanwhile, others pointed out that fighters are still not getting paid for the new sponsorship deal.

Check out the best tweets below:

ChaoticGood @PrimeDeals4All @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Always milking those Diaz bucks, even after you just tried to do him dirty yet again. @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Always milking those Diaz bucks, even after you just tried to do him dirty yet again.

“Oh you’re a wrestler now!”



“You’re playing touch butt with that dork in the park”



“Fcuk these shoes”



Nate has had some pretty legendary lines in MMA lol @ProjectRock “I’m not surprised motherfcukers!”“Oh you’re a wrestler now!”“You’re playing touch butt with that dork in the park”“Fcuk these shoes”Nate has had some pretty legendary lines in MMA lol @phivehead @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock “I’m not surprised motherfcukers!”“Oh you’re a wrestler now!”“You’re playing touch butt with that dork in the park” “Fcuk these shoes”Nate has had some pretty legendary lines in MMA lol

SSS @SlumdogScalper @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Hideous kicks! @TheRock needs to pay these guys! He’s leeching off the MMA scene without putting in any work or giving back? Scandalous vato! @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Hideous kicks! @TheRock needs to pay these guys! He’s leeching off the MMA scene without putting in any work or giving back? Scandalous vato!

Brendito Schortiz @GeorgeGuillaume @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock So is this trying to mug off Nate Diaz because he pointed out how trash those shoes are? @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock So is this trying to mug off Nate Diaz because he pointed out how trash those shoes are?

RYAN @ryancashh @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Lol pretty creative tbf. Using a nate diaz line while holding the shoes he hates @ufc @corysandhagen @ProjectRock Lol pretty creative tbf. Using a nate diaz line while holding the shoes he hates

The Rock urged to support UFC fighters in light of Project Rock controversy

In a statement sent to Bloomberg, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stressed that he's "proud, grateful and humbled" that his new line will be represented by UFC fighters, whom he fondly labeled the "greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet."

Right now, though, UFC lightweight standout Terrance McKinney is asking 'The Rock' to walk the talk. McKinney hopped on Twitter to call the Hollywood star's attention, writing:

"Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe. I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us, but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us."

Check out the tweet below:

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us Hey brotha @TheRock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us 🙏🏾

