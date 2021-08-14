3 things you need to know about FC Legion Dynamo, the Russian football club that signed Khabib Nurmagomedov 

The love former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has for the sport of soccer is well-known in the world of mixed martial arts.

'The Eagle' has been hinting at a possible future stint as a footballer ever since he announced his retirement from MMA. Finally, he became a professional football player after Russian club FC Legion Dynamo signed him recently. The club posted a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov shaking hands with club president Shamil Lakhiyalov over paperwork.

Here are 3 things you need to know about the football club that signed Khabib Nurmagomedov.

3. FC Legion Dynamo is based out of Khabib Nurmagomedov's hometown

FC Legion Dynamo is not only a Russian football club but has its roots in Khabib Nurmagomedov's hometown, Makhachkala, Dagestan. The club was founded in 2015 as FC Legion Makhachkala and participated in local amateur competitions.

2. FC Legion Dynamo is a third-tier Russian PFL club

The club got its current moniker before the 2016-17 season and also got a license to play in the third-tier Russian Professional Football League.

1. FC Legion Dynamo is currently third on the Russian PFL table

With two wins and one draw, FC Legion Dynamo is currently placed at #3 on the Russian PFL table with 7 points. They stand behind FC Anji and FC Makhachkala on the table, who have 9 and 7 points, respectively. They are also preparing for the Russian Cup, where FC Legion Dynamo is in Group G with FC Ufa and FC Alaniya.

FC Legion Dynamo wanted to sign Khabib Nurmagomedov for a while

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up about being a football fan on multiple occasions. He has also mentioned several times how playing football is one of his childhood dreams. His social media also has pictures and videos of him playing the sport or enjoying it live as a spectator in some renowned stadium of the world. Nurmagomedov has also been seen posing with the sport's biggest names, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

In the post above, Khabib Nurmagomedov tagged FC Legion Dynamo, asking for 'motivation.' Shamil Lakhiyalov detailed in an RT Sport interview in June how that post led to Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming the newest member of their team.

"I've had this idea (of signing Khabib Nurmagomedov) for a while. I took steps forward making it happen but couldn't get it done. Then after Khabib's Instagram post where he mentioned us and said he needs us to motivate him, I immediately thought of offering him a contract and that would motivate him to play his first pro game in his native republic, his hometown stadium Dynamo since Khabib is Dagestan's hero," Lakhiyalov told RT Sport.

Watch the full interview below, where Lakhiyalov further detailed their new relationship with the former UFC champion:

Edited by Avinash Tewari