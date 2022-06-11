5 UFC fighters who've never had problems cutting weight

As is the case with all athletes, UFC fighters face a considerable number of obstacles. The training involved is arduous, often leading to a life and career riddled with injuries.

While victories can be sweet, losses are bitter at best, and they're crippling at worst. However, no MMA-related hardship has earned more scrutiny than weight-cutting.

Fighters rarely fight in weight classes close to their walk-around weight. Instead, the old practice of shedding as much water weight as possible is used to guarantee a size and strength advantage over smaller competition.

Unfortunately, weight-cutting comes with real risks to a fighter's health. As a result, many fighters like Jose Aldo, Cris Cyborg, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have suffered from the drawbacks of bad weight cuts.

By contrast, there are fighters who never seem to struggle with making weight, no matter how big they seem to be for their weight class. This list aims to look at five UFC fighters who have never been known to struggle with cutting weight.

#5. Israel Adesanya

Current middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya is one of kickboxing's most successful exports to MMA. An elite striker with elusive footwork and seemingly supernatural patience, Adesanya is a counter-striker with few peers in the sport.

However, much of his defensive striking is predicated on his height and length, both of which allow him to lean back at the waist to avoid most of his opponent's punches. This forces them to overextend when they target his head, ultimately exposing them to devastating counterpunches.

UFC @ufc on the scale!



@Stylebender makes your on the scale!@Stylebender makes your #UFC253 main event official! 1️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ on the scale!🏆 @Stylebender makes your #UFC253 main event official! https://t.co/egBVDvjZaS

At 6 feet 4 inches in height while possessing an 80 inch reach, Adesanya is one of the biggest middleweights on the planet. His dimensions are such that were he to fill out his frame, he wouldn't be out of place two weight classes above at heavyweight.

Despite his impressive size, Adesanya has never struggled to make weight for the 185 lbs division in UFC, breaking the mold of larger fighters often facing difficulties when making weight.

#4. Kamaru Usman

Like his fellow Nigerian, Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman is one of the larger fighters in his division. While Adesanya is leaner and lankier, Usman possesses a more muscular physique which, when combined with his height and reach, gifts him a frame that could easily translate to the middleweight division.

Not only would his frame translate to the middleweight division, but his dimensions are greater than those of the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

ESPN MMA @espnmma First to the scale, the champ Kamaru Usman weighs in at 169 pounds ⚖️ #UFC268 First to the scale, the champ Kamaru Usman weighs in at 169 pounds ⚖️ #UFC268 https://t.co/SZ3g44JxWV

Yet, despite his large stature in his current weight class, Usman has never struggled to make weight for any of his fights. He's also never been diminished by what is clearly a large weight cut as the ruling welterweight champion walks around at between 190 and 200 lbs.

#3. Colby Covington

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is, thus far, a career welterweight. Known for his relentless pace and high volume, Covington's fighting style relies as much on his bottomless gas tank as it does on his high-level wrestling pedigree.

As a fighter who never seems to slow down in his fights, Colby does not suffer from the diminishing effects of difficult weight cuts.

Given his years of experience cutting weight for wrestling match-ups, Covington has mastered the art of not only shedding water weight, but staying in good enough shape that he is never far off the 170 lbs mark. He has never missed weight nor seems to have ever come close to doing so.

#2. Sean O'Malley

Known for his flashy, self-taught striking style and viral knockouts, Sean O'Malley has amassed a massive following despite only recently engaging in top-ranked competition.

While fans admire him for his colorful hairstyles, entertaining persona, and the exciting performances he brings to the octagon, O'Malley received significant attention for his size.

At 5 feet 11 inches tall and possessing a 73 inch reach, O'Malley is easily one of the largest bantamweights in the world. An enormous size advantage is often an indication of future champions and title contenders.

Historically, UFC champions have been on the larger side of their weight classes, barring a few exceptions. Conversely, larger fighters tend to struggle the most with weight cuts. O'Malley, however, has never missed weight or even spoken of difficulty with making weight.

#1. Conor McGregor

MMA's greatest star and former champ-champ Conor McGregor has never missed weight despite plying his trade across three different weight classes. His initial rise to prominence came from his decimation of the UFC's featherweight division.

Then came his ascension to legendary status after claiming UFC lightweight gold from then ruling champion Eddie Alvarez.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Still incredible that once upon a time Conor McGregor made 145lbs. The picture on the left is of him hitting the scales for the Jose Aldo fight. The one on the right is from today's #UFC246 official weigh-in where he hit 170lbs. Still incredible that once upon a time Conor McGregor made 145lbs. The picture on the left is of him hitting the scales for the Jose Aldo fight. The one on the right is from today's #UFC246 official weigh-in where he hit 170lbs. https://t.co/pwu4O3LQOU

During his run through the UFC featherweight division, McGregor was one of the weight class' largest fighters. Yet, he never failed to make weight despite mentioning the amount of discipline and work required to drop to 145 lbs with a frame as large as his.

