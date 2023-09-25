"Find another sport" - Canelo Alvarez says he'd let son pursue boxing only under specific conditions

Canelo Alvarez only will let his son pursue boxing if he takes it seriously.

The Mexican boxer is currently slated to return to the ring later this month in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision win over John Ryder, Alvarez will return to face Jermell Charlo.

For his part, 'Iron Man' is coming off a victory over Brian Castano a year ago. Already the light-middleweight unified champion, his fight against Alvarez will be historic. Their Showtime pay-per-view main event will be the first time in boxing history that two male champions face off.

However, one has to imagine that Canelo Alvarez is used to the historic setting by now. As one of the biggest stars in the sport today, the Mexican star has been boxing since he was a teenager. While he has a young son, don't expect the young Alvarez to absolutely continue the tradition.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Alvarez was asked about his son potentially having a future boxing career. There, he stated that he first had to learn how to take a punch. He said:

"He loves boxing. He told me, ‘Hey, when am I going to fight in Vegas?' I said, ‘OK, take it easy. When you grow up and you’re 18 years old, maybe you can fight in Vegas. First, you’re going to take the first punch and then let me know if you want to be a boxer or not.’"

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring this Saturday night against Jermell Charlo.

As previously stated, the two will headline a Showtime pay-per-view card this weekend from Las Vegas. Both men are riding a wave of momentum heading into the bout as undisputed champions.

As of now, many boxing legends have weighed in on the bout. Names such as Shawn Porter have predicted that Alvarez will easily dominate the lighter champion. Others, such as Bernard Hopkins, believe Charlo will score the upset win this weekend.

Nonetheless, it seems that fans are entirely riding with Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. As of now, MGM is currently a -350 betting favorite for his title defense. On the other hand, Jermell Charlo is a +275 underdog for this bout.

Obviously, the betting odds will likely shift as we get closer to fight night. That being said, it seems that fans are riding with the Mexican star ahead of the historic clash.