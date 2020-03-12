First UFC event possibly set to be canceled after coronavirus outbreak

Dana White

UFC could be facing its first of many cancellations in the near future. With the coronavirus outbreak disrupting life across the globe, the WHO has declared the disease to be a global pandemic. There is certainly a lot to worry about at the moment, with all the predictions showing that the virus could spread to unmanageable proportions unless drastic actions are taken.

That is exactly what is seemingly happening with regards to the forthcoming UFC event in Ohio. On Wednesday, after the fourth case of coronavirus emerged in his state, Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would be far more aggressive in response to the pandemic.

DeWine has said that over the next few days, an order will be signed with regards to mass gatherings in the state of Ohio. The experts have reportedly said that there is a massive risk in mass gatherings.

“In the next several days we will sign an order on mass gatherings in the state of Ohio. Let me reiterate what the experts have told us, that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering. The bigger the gathering, the bigger the risk. The closer you are to people the bigger the risk.”

NBA have already announced that they are suspending this season in response to the current outbreak. At the moment, it is not known how the governor's approach will affect the UFC on ESPN 8 event set to take place in the state, but it seems that there is a danger of cancellation, according to a report by MMA Junkie. The event is set to take place on 28th March but might end up being canceled.

Fans are also concerned about UFC 249 as it is the long-awaited fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The coming weeks will determine whether the fight will also be canceled.