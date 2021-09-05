5 UFC fighters who are their own biggest fans

Over the past two decades, MMA has seen an exponential rise in popularity. The sport has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, with the UFC alone valued at over $9 billion. This growth has attracted droves of new fans.

Icons like Georges St-Pierre, Chuck Liddell, Conor McGregor and others have catapulted the sport and its athletes to new heights. Even some fighters with less flattering records, like Nate Diaz with 20 wins and 13 losses, have massive fan bases.

Conor McGregor during his boxing bout. Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

However, some fighters don't need anyone to cheer them on, nor do they care about fan perception. With immense faith in their abilities, they are never hesitant to call out the best, regardless of the outcome. They can vouch for their skills all by themselves.

Let's take a look at five such UFC fighters.

#5. Kevin Lee: Chasing glory

When it comes to self-confidence, Kevin Lee is among the most confident fighters you'll see. He made his debut on February 1, 2014, at UFC 169 and lost against Al Iaquinta. So far, the highlight of Lee's career has been fighting for the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson.

Exchanging jabs. UFC 244 Lee v Gillespie

Despite suffering seven losses and missing weight multiple times, Kevin Lee hasn't shied away from comparing himself to some of the best UFC fighters. Over the years, in many interviews, Lee has repeatedly emphasized that he is among the best and even claimed to be the most complete fighter on the planet.

Lee has often lost after stringing together a few wins. The skepticism of fans has only risen after he lost four of his last six matches. However, Lee keeps calling out the champions in different weight classes. He has even talked about challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past.

Prior to his most recent loss against Daniel Rodriguez, he declared himself the biggest threat to Kamaru Usman:

"He needs challengers and there’s nobody else that has my style that can take it to him. I’m excited to put together a few wins and show I’m the guy who can beat him."

Watch the interview below:

