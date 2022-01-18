"Fix good life for my brothers" - Khamzat Chimaev on what motivates him to capture UFC gold

Khamzat Chimaev has given fans a rare glimpse into the life of a man considered by many to be the most terrifying fighter in the UFC's welterweight division.

Many know 'Borz' for his lethal fighting ability, but now Chimaev has revealed what it is that motivates him to be such a competitor.

Currently riding a four-fight winning streak inside the UFC with a perfect 10-0 overall MMA record, Chimaev appears destined for greatness. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Chechen-born Swede can be seen walking to the top of a hill in Sweden, where he states:

"I would come here in the middle of the night, when I would get stressed, I would come here. Thinking about the UFC. When am I going to get an apartment? When am I going to get a car? Thinking about having a good life. Now we are working for that. Still working. Soon, I will get an apartment. We will fix one thing, now we have a car also. We will see. Soon we have to take this belt. This is the most important. How to take belt. Then, fix good life for my brothers."

How close is Khamzat Chimaev to a title shot?

As mentioned above, Khamzat Chimaev is four fights into his UFC career. However, he is already being talked about as a potential title contender.

That being said, UFC president Dana White has indicated that 'Borz' will need at least one more win on his record before he can fight for the belt.

It would appear that Chimaev is in talks to potentially face Gilbert Burns at some point in the coming months. Burns is a former title challenger and is coming off an impressive victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Should Chimaev defeat Burns in the same manner that he has done to every other opponent he has faced, it will be hard for the UFC to deny him a shot at the 170-pound title.

