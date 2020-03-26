Florida likely to host UFC 249 according to betting odds

The much anticipated showdown has been years in the making

It finally looks like fifth time's the charm for fans to be able to witness the epic battle

Two of the best lightweights in the world lock horns for the ultimate prize at UFC 249 on April 18

Fight fans around the globe breathed a huge sigh of relief when UFC president recently announced that UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will take place as scheduled on April 18, although it will be a closed door event without audience. (h/t MMA Fighting)

The much anticipated showdown has been years in the making and after being called off due to various reasons four times in the past, it finally looks like fifth time's the charm for fans to be able to witness the epic battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

However, though we know that the pay-per-view is going to take place on the scheduled date, what we don't know is where the fight will be taking place. If oddsmakers are to be believed, the fight will be happening inside the United States.

The event was originally meant to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but was moved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Betting site BetOnline.ag has predicted that Florida is the location most likely to play host to the event, while the United Arab Emirates is running second, and the reigning UFC lightweight champion's native country, Russia is the third most probable location for the mega event.