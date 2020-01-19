Floyd Mayweather teases massive rematch on Instagram after Conor McGregor's UFC 246 win

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The reactions to Conor McGregor's emphatic Octagon return are breaking the internet as we speak and his most high-profile rival has also added himself into the mix with a mouth-watering Instagram teaser.

Floyd Mayweather blatantly hinted at a rematch against The Notorious by posting the following photo:

It's a widely-known fact that Mayweather and Dana White are cooking up on something big for 2020. The UFC boss is working towards having a separate Boxing banner and Mayweather is interested in doing business. He always is if the money is right.

Dana White said the following after UFC 246:

"We’re doing something with Floyd. Floyd is in our plans and we’re in Floyd’s plans."

Dana White: “We’re doing something with Floyd. Floyd is in our plans and we’re in Floyd’s plans” #UFC246 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 19, 2020

The aforementioned teaser doesn't specify the nature of the proposed fight but it's safe to assume that Mayweather would be looking for another boxing match rather than a legitimate MMA fight. While Mayweather has teased getting into the Octagon in the past, it's highly unlikely that the undefeated boxer would actually risk his legacy and image for an MMA fight that he is most likely bound to lose.

Nonetheless, McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 has all the makings of being another record-breaking showcase event, and the UFC, Conor McGregor and Mayweather's team wouldn't miss out on the opportunity if everything does fall into place.

Mayweather is also known to be an unapologetic troll and this could all just be a stunt to stay relevant.

The Irishman, however, is focussed on getting back to his former glory in the UFC and it all began with a clinical performance against Cowboy. McGregor finished Donald Cerrone within forty seconds of the first round at UFC 246 and looks set to continue in the Welterweight division.

MMA fans would rather prefer to watch McGregor take on Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title than have him box Mayweather. A rematch in McGregor's backyard would sound more alluring but will Mayweather finally make the jump to the brutal world of Mixed Martial Arts?

We will have to wait and watch.