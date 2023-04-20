UFC middleweight veteran Kelvin Gastelum was left amazed by footage of Gervonta Davis landing forceful punches on a much larger sparring partner. The impressive display has led Gastelum to suggest that Ryan Garcia, who is set to fight Davis this weekend, might be in for a tough challenge.

The boxing community is brimming with excitement as two of the sport's most talented young fighters gear up for a hotly-anticipated clash that is set to be a memorable encounter. On April 22nd, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will lock horns in an eagerly-awaited catchweight bout at the prestigious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both fighters are unbeaten and have been eagerly preparing for this bout for months, with a fierce rivalry developing between them.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger was left astounded by a recent sparring session involving 'Tank', where he was seen pummeling a much larger opponent. He remarked:

"Im telling you!! That’s how he’s gonna have Ryan Garcia on roller skates."

The sparring footage has sparked intense speculation among boxing fans, who are eagerly anticipating a thrilling encounter between two of the sport's most exciting young fighters.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have committed to a winner-take-all wager

As the much-anticipated Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia bout draws near, the two fighters have added extra excitement by agreeing to a purse bet. The upcoming match, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, has both fighters oozing confidence, with both predicting an early knockout win for themselves.

Purse bets have become a popular trend in the boxing world lately, thanks in part to Jake Paul, who has made friendly bets with his opponents before fights. Following in his footsteps, Davis and Garcia have decided to take on this bet. During a recent stream with Kai Cenat, the two fighters agreed to put their purses on the line for Saturday's bout.

'Tank' proposed in the live stream:

"Yo, you want to bet? The whole purse? That's a bet."

To which 'King Ry' responded:

"Yeah, let's do it, I'm down. The whole purse, let's bet, you hear me on the live, for sure. Let's go, let's make the contract, let's sign it both of us, let's do it. If you really want it... , I don't speak twice for myself, you already know."

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agreeing a WINNER TAKES ALL purse bet for their fight on Saturday night…



[ @KaiCenat] Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agreeing a WINNER TAKES ALL purse bet for their fight on Saturday night… ‼️ Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agreeing a WINNER TAKES ALL purse bet for their fight on Saturday night…[🎥 @KaiCenat] https://t.co/EYoCbhavy1

Poll : 0 votes