"For now, naked you are" - When Valentina Shevchenko blasted "offended kid" Sean Strickland's controversial take on Paige VanZant's OnlyF*ns claim

Valentina Shevchenko fired back at middleweight champion Sean Strickland after his controversial comments regarding Paige VanZant's claims about her Onlyf*ns earnings.

Last year, the former UFC fighter shocked fans by revealing she makes more money in a single day on the subscription platform than she did during her entire UFC career.

Following the claims, Strickland took to social media to react to VanZant's claims. His response, laced with misogyny, implied VanZant's looks were the sole reason for her UFC signing and went on to disparage women's MMA.

Expand Tweet

However, former UFC women's flyweight champ Shevchenko didn't have any of it. 'Bullet' took to her social media to dismantle Strickland's claims, writing:

"Interesting unpack here 🤔 That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! 😂 Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash 💵 to your purse next time. But for now naked is you are 😂"

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's post below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White weighs in on Sean Strickland's stance on female fighters

Dana White defended the middleweight contender Sean Strickland's recent remarks despite acknowledging their offensiveness. During the UFC 297 pre-fight media day, Strickland made disparaging comments about the co-main event fighters and wore a t-shirt with a controversial slogan.

White addressed the situation on Pat McAfee's show. While admitting Strickland's comments weren't necessary, White emphasized the fighter's right to express himself freely.

"Obviously, the two girls [Pennington and Silva]... he said horrible things about them, There's no need for that, they've never done anything to him. This what he does. At the end of the day, he's entitled to his own opinion, and he can say whatever he wants to say... he's allowed to say what he wants."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sean Strickland in the video below:

Expand Tweet