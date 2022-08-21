"Who is this mouthy little prick talking to?" - Former boxer fires back after derogatory tweet from Conor McGregor, vows to show "how the big boys do it"

UFC megastar Conor McGregor and retired professional boxer Carl Froch engaged in an ugly back-and-forth on social media.

The interaction began when McGregor hit out at Froch seemingly out of the blue during the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk broadcast. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to write:

"That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot."

Check out McGregor's set of tweets:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Champ champ ye! Haha What’s up lad I’m on the yacht Champ champ ye! Haha What’s up lad I’m on the yacht 😂

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha

McGregor also praised Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua for a second time. But in true McGregor fashion, the Irishman used the opportunity to throw more shade at Froch.

Not one to shy away from a war of words, the British boxing star quoted McGregor's tweet and fired back by writing:

"Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!!"

Check out Froch's response below:

Carl Froch MBE @Carl_Froch Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Froch worked as a pundit for Sky Sports Box Office during the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 broadcast. He is among those who weren't thrilled with Joshua's post-fight antics.

What started the beef between Conor McGregor and Carl Froch?

Conor McGregor seems to have taken issue with Carl Froch's statements from an interview last month. The former super-middleweight boxer claimed that McGregor lacked punching power during a conversation with JOE UK:

"McGregor can't punch, he couldn't knock the skin off a rice pudding," Froch said. "I was there when he fought Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor is a big name because he's got the mouth and he's got the charisma. I'm just sort of getting into mixed martial arts now, my knowledge isn't [great]. I watch a fight and I won't know who I'm watching but I have to watch it back again. It gets brutal in there at times and I've got a lot of respect for these fighters."

Watch the full interview below:

This isn't the first time Froch has taken a shot at the Irishman with his commentary. During McGregor's boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Froch was accused of being biased against the UFC superstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari