"I'm paying for this pay-per-view" - Former fighter says he'll watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson on "six different TVs" after joking previously about streaming PPVs illegally

After news broke that Nate Diaz will be facing Tony Ferguson on September 10, Josh Thomson confirmed that he'll finally be paying for this pay-per-view following his earlier claims stating that he rarely pays for UFC PPVs.

The former UFC welterweight contender hosts a popular podcast alongside legendary MMA referee-turned-analyst, 'Big' John McCarthy. Whether it was intended as a joke or not, the 43-year-old retired martial artist announced that he illegally streams pay-per-views, insisting he "doesn't pay for one damn PPV".

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson reassured the MMA masses that he'll definitely be paying for this event. He even stated that he may even watch it on "six different TVs" as he wants to see both Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson get paid.

"They will fight this thing to the bitter end and I hope we see a five-round f***ing war and I think this has the potential to be fight of the year. I'm pumped, I cannot wait, John... I know I've joked about streaming stuff, I pay for all my sh**, you guys. I wanna make sure these fighters get paid, I pay for it all, but I'm gonna make sure that I pay double probably for these guys. I love both these guys, I'll watch it on six different TVs in my goddamn house to make sure they get paid. I love both these guys."

There has been a mixed bag of emotions since the UFC decided to shake up their card and interchange a handful of fighters. It seems 'The Punk' is a fan of the new headliner on Saturday.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the UFC 279 main event in the video below.

Is Tony Ferguson a more entertaining fight for Nate Diaz than Khamzat Chimaev?

While Khamzat Chimaev versus Nate Diaz would have been a fascinating contest, nobody can argue at just how entertaining a clash between the Stockton-native and Tony Ferguson is likely to be.

Both Ferguson and Diaz are known for having high pressure fighting styles alongside seemingly limitless cardio. Neither man seems to have an ounce of quit inside of them. The bout may come down to which person's body breaks first, which could lead to a fun bout to watch.

With one fight left on his contract, a considerable number of fans are happy for the BJJ Black Belt as he will now be matched up to lock horns against a veteran fighter like himself.

Although it would have been great to see Nate Diaz test himself against the surging Khamzat Chimaev, the 37-year-old may now get a fairytale ending to his 15-year UFC career.

