"I don't pay for one damn PPV" - Former UFC fighter admits he streams every pay-per-view event illegally

Josh Thomson is a decorated former UFC fighter who has treated fans to plenty of violent outings inside the octagon. He was the first person to knock out Nate Diaz and the only one to have done so without a doctor stoppage.

'The Punk' is the co-host of the Weighing In podcast alongside veteran referee 'Big' John McCarthy, where they give their take on the happenings of the MMA world every week. During the latest episode, McCarthy and Thomson spoke about this past weekend's UFC Paris card, which saw Ciryl Gane beat Tai Tuivasa via TKO in the main event. While praising Gane for his incredible athleticism and fighting abilities, Thomson also lauded Tuivasa for his toughness and showmanship.

Showing his appreciation for 'Bam Bam', Thomson admitted:

"Look, I'm going to be a 100% honest, you guys. I don't pay for one damn pay-per-view. I stream it always illegally because that's who I am."

John McCarthy chimed in to say that he pays for every single pay-per-view event before Thomson continued:

"I will, I swear to God, I will pay to watch that guy [Tuivasa] fight. He is fantastic! There's certain fighters that you will pay to watch fight. Nick and Nate Diaz is one of them, okay, Tai Tuivasa is one of them. I mean, there are fighters on the list that I will pay, you know, I will pay to always watch Masvidal..."

Although the former UFC lightweight admitted to streaming pay-per-view events illegally in an amusing admission of guilt, the promotion's president, Dana White, may not take too kindly to the same. White has cracked down heavily on illegal streams and piracy over the past few years, so it's safe to say he won't be thrilled that one of his former fighters is watching pay-per-view events through streaming links.

When Michael Bisping admitted to having streamed UFC 265 illegally

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will forever be remembered in the history books for being the first British champion in the promotion and for having won his belt by competing with one eye. 'The Count' now serves as an analyst and commentator for the promotion.

However, while discussing UFC 265 on BT Sport's review show, Bisping hilariously admitted to having watched the event on an illegal stream. Discussing the fight between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque, 'The Count' said:

"Listen, I hate to grass myself up but I watched it [UFC 265] on an illegal stream last night.."

The confession humored his co-hosts, Nick Peet and Adam Catterall, following which they went back to analyzing the welterweight fight. The card was headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, which saw Gane emerge victorious via TKO.

