You're bit***ng about fighters not making any money, but you're stealing from them - Dana White slams streamers and piracy

UFC president Dana White has hit back at fans who believe he acted too harshly in response to piracy that occurs during pay-per-view events.

Dana White has a notorious history when it comes to tackling piracy. The 53-year-old has remained outspoken about his desire to catch any user or website that intends or attempts to stream the UFC illegally.

Back in 2012, the UFC successfully took down cagewatcher.eu, a website that had streamed multiple pay-per-views illegally. On a more shocking note, White and his lawyers also obtained the email and IP addresses of the users who accessed the site.

Speaking in a recent GQ interview, Dana White responded to a fan who asked if he still cares about the piracy issue. White responded:

"I care dummy. This is how everyone makes their money. You're b***hing about fighters not making enough money, they get a piece of the PPV. People who steal it [PPV] are stealing from us and them. What happens to people who steal? You get f*****g smashed and you go to jail. I'm going to make sure that we get you. Everybody was laughing at us when I talked about this before but we caught a lot of people. They weren't laughing when they got caught."

Check out the altercation the UFC president had with a fan last year on Instagram:

Dana White and a fan on Instagram

Catch the full GQ interview here:

Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov retired "too early" to be considered the GOAT

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. Many fans consider 'The Eagle' to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, but he only defended the belt thrice before hanging up his gloves.

In the same interview with GQ, the UFC president responded to a fan question that asked whether he considered the Russian fighter the best to ever do it inside the octagon:

"It's so hard. Obviously, he is talented enough. You know, who knows what he could accomplish, but he retired too early. I mean Jon Jones is probably gonna fight at heavyweight this year. You know, whatever you think about Jon, it's hard not to call him a GOAT. Believe me when I tell you, I have tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We will see what happens over the next couple of years. But I feel like he left in his prime. I mean, look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired."

Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame alongside Daniel Cormier. While there will always be questions about 'The Eagle's' retirement due to him seemingly leaving the sport in his prime, walking away as an undefeated fighter is still a stunning achievement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak