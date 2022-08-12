"He retired too early" - Dana White on whether Khabib Nurmagomedov can be considered the MMA G.O.A.T.

Dana White recently commented on Khabib Nurmagomedov's G.O.A.T status in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. With an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career, he is often considered the lightweight greatest of all-time in the sport. 'The Eagle' was in the prime of his career when he announced his retirement from the UFC following his father's demise.

During a recent appearance on GQ Sports' YouTube channel, UFC president Dana White was asked if he would consider the former lightweight champ as the best to ever compete in the UFC. In response, White had this to say:

"It's so hard. Obviously, he is talented enough. You know, who knows what he could accomplish, but he tired too early. I mean Jon Jones is probably gonna fight at heavyweight this year. You know, whatever you think about Jon, it's hard not to call him a G.O.A.T. Believe me when I tell you, I have tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We will see what happens over the next couple of years. But I feel like he left in his prime. I mean, look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired."

You can check out Dana White's full appearance on GQ Sports below:

Ariel Helwani fires shots at Dana White for not signing Bo Nickal into the UFC

The UFC president failed to sign star collegiate wrestler Bo Nickal into the UFC despite his stunning win over Zack Borrego in Dana White's Contender Series. White stated that Nickal will have to prove himself in another test on DWCS before landing himself a UFC contract.

Following White's decision, Ariel Helwani took a jibe at the UFC President for not signing 'The Allen Assassin', claiming that it was "disingenuous" and an insult to the audience.

"So I tuned into the Bo Nickal fight. And... to me it all felt very disingenuous. Why not come out and promote, right?!.. Sit up at the table and say, 'A guy like Bo Nickal comes around once in a lifetime...' Don't give me the, 'Oh, is he good enough? Slow your roll,' all that nonsense... Why are we playing this game? Why the charade? The next guy he fights, he's gonna be a -4000."

You can check out Ariel Helwani giving his views on White's decision not to sign Bo Nickal below:

