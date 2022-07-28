"I can see him out-wrestling and controlling" - Former opponent Drew Dober confident that Islam Makhachev can beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Drew Dober is convinced that his one-time opponent Islam Makhachev has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira.

Having faced Makhachev last March, Dober has a good sense of how tough a challenge Oliveira will be up against in his upcoming UFC 280 outing. According to the Omaha, Nebraska native, it's one that he doesn't believe the former lightweight champion will be able to overcome.

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Dober, who will be in action for Saturday's UFC 277 pay-per-view, provided a breakdown of the highly-anticipated lightweight title clash:

"I can see [Makhachev] taking that title. I can see him outwrestling and controlling. It may not be the most exciting fight... it's all [on] Charles Oliveira to make it exciting. But I think Islam has the skills to shut Charles out and take that title."

Check out our interview with Drew Dober in the clip below:

Makhachev is touted as one of the most dominant grapplers in the division, if not the entire UFC. However, observers are convinced that Oliveira is equally as threatening to the Dagestani, as his vaunted Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills have carried him to multiple high-profile wins.

Charles Oliveira invites Islam Makhachev to grapple

Breaking free of Islam Makhachev's grasp has been a puzzle that several lightweights have failed to solve. However, Charles Oliveira doesn't appear to be bothered by the thought of grappling with the fearsome wrestling savant.

The Brazilian even went as far as offering to make things easier for his opponent by starting off on his back. During an interview with MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast, Oliveira proclaimed:

"Want to start the fight on the ground? I’ll start playing guard. It won’t make any difference to me. Again, I’m telling everyone this, I’m the division’s biggest problem and you’re not understanding. I don’t care who it is and when it is. If you want to trade on the feet, come for it, I have firepower in my hands. If you want to take me down, do it."

Listen to the episode below:

The uncrowned king of lightweights also acknowledged that the odds are stacked against him. Oliveira will take on Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, a city that serves as a home turf for the Russian and Dagestani brigade.

Nonetheless, 'do Bronx' has vowed to spoil Makhachev's expected coronation in the Middle Eastern city.

