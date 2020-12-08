In the latest episode of DC & Helwani, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier asserted that he would like to see Yoel Romero lock horns with current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi.

In a shocking announcement, it was recently revealed that Romero and UFC have parted ways, and the 44-year-old will no longer be fighting for the promotion.

Daniel Cormier wants Yoel Romero to have a crack at the Bellator middleweight title

Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that a fight between Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight championship makes "absolute sense."

The former UFC double champion added that he is surprised by some of the biggest MMA promotions in the world apparently not wanting to sign Romero.

"It's just surprising to me that there isn't a line waiting for his (Yoel Romero's) services. Gegard Mousasi or Romero at Bellator makes absolute sense. It's a big fight. You can put him in there right away up for a title."

Yoel Romero is one of the 60 fighters who will no longer be under contract with the UFC, revealed Dana White at a press conference after UFC Vegas 16.

“We are gonna go through some serious cuts here by the end of the year. Probably 60 cuts coming up before the 1st (January) of the next year. Our roster is very inflated right now so you’re gonna see some big cuts coming this year. You’re gonna see a lot of names being cut in the next several weeks.”

Revisiting Yoel Romero's stellar UFC career

"The Soldier of God" commenced his UFC career in 2013. He would go on a eight-fight win streak while facing the likes of Chris Weidman, Ronaldo Souza, Lyoto Machida, and Derek Brunson.

Romero was given a well-deserved title shot against the then-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, in which the 43-year-old failed to get the better of his Australian opponent.

He returned with a spectacular win against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, finishing him in the third round via a vicious knockout.

Looking to extract his revenge, Romero faced Whittaker once again in a barnburner. However, the Brazilian controversially found himself on the wrong side of his split decision loss. Romero then suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya, which were his last fights in the UFC.

Although Yoel Romero has lost four of his last five fights, there is a strong argument which suggests his decision loss against Whittaker and Costa could have gone either way.

Following his release, Romero will largely be considered as one of the greatest UFC fighters to have never won a belt.