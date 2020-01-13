Former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson set to challenge for ONE Flyweight Championship

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Demetrious Johnson [Photo Credit: ONE Championship]

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson is set to return to the cage once again. He will be challenging for the ONE Flyweight Championship against the current Champion, Adriano Moraes.

The Championship fight is going to take place on April 11th, according to Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of ONE FC.

BREAKING NEWS: Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China! — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) January 13, 2020

The event will be taking place in China.

This will be Johnson's fourth ONE Championship fight, having defeated Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad previously. His last victory (over Kingad in October) saw him win the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix tournament. With only one loss in his last 18 fights, Johnson is being considered as a serious threat heading into the fight.

Demetrious Johnson also held the UFC Flyweight Championship and defended it several times while in the company, before finally losing it to Henry Cejudo. Following the loss, he was traded to ONE Championship by the UFC for Ben Askren.

On the other hand, Adriano Moraes, the current ONE Championship Flyweight Champion got the title by defeating Geje Eustaquio back in January 2019. Heading into the fight, he will be looking to make sure that he is able to keep a hold of his title.

The event will be taking place in Chongqing, China, although the venue is yet to be decided.