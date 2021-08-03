Former UFC fighter Chad Mendes teases 'huge' announcement on Joe Rogan's podcast this week

Former UFC featherweight Chad Mendes will appear on Joe Rogan's podcast this week.

'Money' posted a picture on Instagram to announce that he will be a guest on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast and will divulge some breaking news there.

"Heading out to have a chat with my boy @joerogan this week! I’m super pumped to finally sit down and go over life with this beast of a man! Lol. Anything specific you guys wanna here us talk about?? I have some HUGE news we will be announcing btw," Chad Mendes wrote in his Instagram post.

During his days as an active fighter, Chad Mendes used to be a highly reputed in the featherweight division of the UFC. The 36-year-old started his professional MMA career way back in September 2008.

After winning his first nine fights in a row, Mendes made his UFC debut at UFC 126 in February 2011. 'Money' defeated Michihiro Omigawa via unanimous decision in his promotional debut.

In his next bout at UFC 133, Mendes defeated Rani Yahya via unanimous decision and earned himself a shot at the featherweight title against the 145-pound king Jose Aldo.

Both fighters faced off at UFC 142. Mendes ended up losing the fight via KO in the opening round of the bout. After the loss, 'Money' made an impressive comeback and stacked five wins in a row, including impressive performances over Darren Elkins and Clay Guida. With this, the California native got another chance to capture UFC gold.

The 36-year-old was matched up against Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 179. Mendes delivered a much better performance in the rematch but still came up short, losing the fight via unanimous decision. The thrilling contest was declared the 'Fight of the Year.'

'Money' got a third opportunity to become a UFC champion when he stepped up on short notice to take on Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight belt at UFC 189. But the night belonged to the Irishman who finished Mendes in the second round of the fight.

The 36-year-old has a record of 0-3 in UFC title fights.

Chad Mendes last competed in the UFC almost three years ago

Chad Mendes last competed in the UFC in December 2018 when he took on current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski. Mendes got finished in the second round in what was a highly entertaining contest.

Mendes has not competed professionally for almost three years since, and his MMA record stands at 18-5.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh