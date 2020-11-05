Michael Bisping has chanced upon a curious letter allegedly penned by Sean Connery to Steve Jobs.

Not many current celebrities would think of turning down a collaboration offer from Apple Inc. today, but the situation might have been different in the 90s.

Following the death of one of the biggest Hollywood superstars of the yesteryears, Sean Connery, a typewritten letter by him to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been circulating on social media.

Michael Bisping calls Sean Connery a 'Gangster'

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping shared the letter on his Instagram account, with the caption 'Gangster!' Clearly, the UFC Hall-of-Famer is a fan of the James Bond actor and the somewhat justified arrogance with which he wrote the letter.

In the letter, Sean Connery allegedly rejects an offer to appear in an Apple commercial back in December 1998, and the tone of the letter is fitting for the first ever actor to portray the iconic character of 007 onscreen.

However, the truth is, no such exchange actually happened between the Scottish actor and the late former CEO of Apple Inc.

The letter was fabricated in 2011 by a satirical website Scoopertino, which calls itself an "imaginary news organization devoted to ferreting out the most relevant stories in the world of Apple, whether or not they actually occurred."

The death of the actor has brought the letter back to everyone's eyes and minds, including Michael Bisping's. However, several reputed news sites, including Washington Post and Reuters have debunked the claim that the letter is real.

Michael Bisping in UFC

Starting out in UFC as one of the contestants on The Ultimate Fighter 3 reality series, Michael Bisping went on to become the first British fighter to headline a main event in the company at UFC 78.

Michael Bisping is still the only British fighter to ever win a UFC Championship as well, for the Middleweight title he won beating Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. Bisping would then lose the belt to Georges St-Pierre more than a year later at UFC 217 via rear-naked choke submission, followed by another loss to Kelvin Gastelum in the same month of November, 2017.

Michael Bisping announced his retirement from the Octagon after this fight. Later he revealed that he was having issues with his eye after the Gastelum fight and decided continuing to fight was not worth sacrificing his body over.

He was inducted in the UFC Hall of Game in March, 2019. Michael Bisping returned to UFC the same year in the role of a commentator and an announcer.

Among the many stalwarts he defeated in his UFC career, Anderson Silva was one. Michael Bisping penned a heartfelt message for 'The Spider' ahead of his retirement fight at UFC Vegas 12 last Saturday.